Power Up Nursing Celebrates Nurses Month with a Bold Vision for the Future of Healthcare

"The Heart of Healthcare" Tanya Abreu, Chief Executive Officer and Partnering with ... "Inspired and designed by nurses":

Partnered with Moxie Scrubs, Power Up Nursingto give back to the nursing community in a tangible way

This Nurses Month, we are honoring nurses not just for their care but for their courage to lead” — Tanya Abreu, Chief Executive Officer of Power Up Nursing

LAKE WORTH BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power Up Nursing, the national organization dedicated to uniting nurses and hospitals to pursue better healthcare for all Americans, proudly announces its Nurses Month celebration this May, honoring the bravery, strength, and innovative leadership of nurses across the nation. Through a vibrant series of initiatives, events, and partnerships, the organization is driving a BOLD vision for better healthcare and shining a spotlight on the transformative role of nurses in shaping the future.The celebration begins during Nurses Week with the launch of “Be BOLD for Nurses,” an inspiring podcast series broadcast for four consecutive Sundays starting May 11 at 6 p.m. Each episode reflects the BOLD core values nurses demonstrate daily: Brave, Optimistic, Loving, and Disruptive. These episodes will showcase extraordinary stories and breakthrough innovations from forward-thinking nurses transforming the healthcare landscape.Additionally, Power Up Nursing has partnered with Moxie Scrubs to give back to the nursing community in a tangible way. The first 1,000 nurses to sign up at www. powerupnursing.com will receive a QR code for $20 gift certificate to MoxieScrubs.com towards a set of scrubs with a beautifully curated deluxe gift bundle as a heartfelt thank-you for their unwavering dedication and impact.On May 12, to celebrate Florence Nightingale’s birthday, the organization will host a truly unique event, the Virtual Celebratory Birthday Toast and Tea with Nurse Nightingale. This imaginative online gathering will include engaging conversations, special prizes, and a collective celebration of the nursing profession's rich and enduring legacy. A special visit from Florence Nightingale is planned, played by Dr. Candy Campbell, an award-winning actress.Later in the month, on May 21 at 6pm, nurses will come together for the Power Up Nurses Walk Boston, an in-person and virtual event hosted in collaboration with Moxie Scrubs and Seaav Athletic Wear. The walk will take place live in Boston and features a 2-mile route, refreshments, live music, prizes, and an atmosphere filled with gratitude and camaraderie. Thousands of nurses nationwide will join virtually via a livestream of the event.The month-long celebration will culminate with the release of a Digital Gift Box Giveaway, offering a host of downloadable resources, tools, and exciting surprises, accessible during the Boston walk festivities.“This Nurses Month, we are honoring nurses not just for their care but for their courage to lead,” said Tanya Abreu, Chief Executive Officer of Power Up Nursing. “We are celebrating the energy, innovation, and compassion that nurses bring to transforming healthcare for every American.”For more details about Power Up Nursing’s events this month and to sign up for your exclusive gift box, visit www.powerupnursing.com Media ContactAnel TuyebayevaPower Up Nursinganel@powerupnursing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.