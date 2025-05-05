Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin’s Sohomuse to Co-Host Beverly Hills Soirée with SVRN

Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, Co-founder & CEO of SohoMuse ©SohoMuse

The 3rd Annual Milken Soirée Returns to Beverly Hills with a Star-Studded Convergence of Capital, Culture, and Creativity

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- During one of the most influential weeks in global finance, the 3rd Annual Milken Soirée returns to Beverly Hills on Tuesday, May 6th, 2025, promising an unparalleled evening where elite capital meets entertainment royalty. Co-hosted by SVRN and Creative Social Media Membership platform SohoMuse, this invitation-only gathering has become a pinnacle event of Milken Week, drawing power and creative icons alike for a night of connection, capital, and curated opportunity.Set against the cinematic backdrop of a private Mulholland Drive estate, this year’s soirée blends venture and entertainment—illuminating the expanding role celebrities, athletes, and creatives are playing as cultural investors and ecosystem builders. The VIP reception features a roundtable led by Consuelo Vanderbilt-Costin (CEO of SohoMuse), Evan Renov (Partner at Arieli Capital) and Baron Davis (NBA All Star & Investor) to explore the interplay between venture capital, athletes, and artists.The main event features a panel on Humanity & AI: The Future of Private Markets with a stellar lineup. Henry Ward (CEO of Carta), Kendrick Nguyen (CEO of Republic), Alex Johnson (CEO of Velvet), Ben Spievak (CEO of SVRN), and Andrew Padilla (Partner at Alumni Ventures) with moderator Sophie Liao (Founding Partner at Republic) will discuss the interplay between social and financial capital in the rapidly growing private asset landscape. Later in the evening, the international electronic artist Autograf will perform following his success at Coachella.With a curated audience of family offices, venture funds, and institutions, this year's Milken Soirée is engineered for authentic connection and high-value introductions. Expect a room of 300+ hand-picked investors, entertainers, and global tastemakers, where every conversation holds the potential for partnership and impact.For celebrity guests, this is an intentional space to engage with leaders in the capital world—those reshaping finance, media, AI, health, and beyond.For more information and to register for the event please visit, https://bit.ly/4jGBDn8 About Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin:Serial entrepreneur and visionary Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin have made a lasting impact across multiple industries, from music and fashion to business and philanthropy. A descendant of the legendary Vanderbilt family, she was recently featured in Elysian Magazine as one of New York City's most influential and inspirational women. With a career as a singer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur, Consuelo continues to shape industries and inspire those around her.Her music career has seen her perform globally alongside Vanessa Carlton, Mya, and Joe Cocker, with her singles consistently ranking in the Billboard Top 20. As the founder of C&R Productions, she has achieved multiple chart-topping hits, including “Naked” and “Feel So Alive,” which earned her Billboard’s #2 Breakout Artist honor. Her last five singles were top 20 in the US, last three singles were top 10. Her last single made #5 in the US Charts. In addition, Consuelo has also toured extensively in Europe and the United States.In addition to her music career, Consuelo has made her mark in the fashion industry, launching the jewelry line Homage by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin with HSN. She is also the founder of SohoMuse, the leading professional network for creative industries, designed by creatives for creatives. For more information about SohoMuse, please visit www.sohomuse.com About SVRN:SVRN is a private community reimagining how capital is formed—by putting relationships at the center of investing. Founded by Ben Spievak and Sage Streeter, who grew up immersed in the worlds of venture capital and wealth management, SVRN is bridging social capital with financial capital to empower the next generation of wealth holders.SVRN curates intimate experiences, trusted deal flow, and strategic relationships designed to help its members live sovereign lives—where investment decisions are driven not just by return, but by purpose, alignment, and community. From private market insights to unforgettable gatherings, SVRN is redefining what it means to build wealth in a connected, intentional world.At the Milken Soirée, SVRN brings together leaders across finance, family offices, and culture to celebrate a new era of human-centered investing—where trust and social capital are the most valuable assets.

