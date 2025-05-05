Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity at its Wrenfield Community in Greenville, South Carolina

Only two homes remain available in this boutique luxury home community

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a new home in its Wrenfield community in the Piedmont, South Carolina area. Wrenfield is a boutique luxury single-family home community featuring just 32 estate-sized home sites located 11 miles from downtown Greenville with convenient access to South Carolina Highway 81 and Interstate Highway 85. Only two move-in ready homes remain available in the community.

Wrenfield offers the space and serenity of estate-sized home sites in a quiet setting that is easily accessible to downtown Greenville and proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts, and entertainment. The community is close to sought-after schools and abundant opportunities for fun and recreation, from parks and trails to the popular Powdersville YMCA just steps from the community.





The final two move-in ready homes in Wrenfield include the Flynn Elite Transitional home design with 3 bedrooms including a first-floor primary, 2.5 baths, and 2,912 square feet of living space priced at $609,900, and the Oakley Traditional home design with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, and 3,610 square feet of living space priced at $633,900. Both homes feature two-story floor plans with bright, open concept home designs and well-appointed kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and more.

“Wrenfield brings Toll Brothers quality and craftsmanship with large estate-sized home sites to this serene small-town neighborhood on a peaceful country road in Piedmont,” said Jason Simpson, Division President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina. “With our final two move-in ready homes available now, home shoppers can move quickly and start taking advantage of this great location right away.”

For more information and to schedule an appointment to view the remaining two homes for sale, call (866) 232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/SC.

About Toll Brothers



Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.



Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .



From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81c021fe-a81f-4ca4-976f-c7a8700e5298

