Attorney General Derek Brown Releases Public Schedule 4/28/25-5/02/25
The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned.
Monday, April 28
8:30 am: Case Screening
Location:Online
12:00 pm: Utah County Republican Women’s Luncheon
Location: Provo Library
1:30 pm: Legislator meeting
Location: Utah County
3:00 pm: Meeting with Utah County Commission
Location: Utah County
Tuesday, April 29
10:30 am: Legal briefing
Location: Online
12:00 pm: Lawyers for Good Policy lunch
Location: Salt Lake City
2:30 pm: Legal briefing
Location: Office of the Attorney General
Wednesday, April 30
10:00 am: Senior staff meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
11:45 am: Meeting with Child Protection Division
Location: Salt Lake City
Thursday, May 1
7:15 am: Prayer Breakfast
Location: Salt Lake County
11:00 am: Utah Law Enforcement Memorial Service
Location: Utah State Capitol
2:00 pm: Staff meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
Friday, May 2
No public meetings
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.