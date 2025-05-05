Attorney General Derek Brown Releases Public Schedule 4/28/25-5/02/25 

May 5, 2025 The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned. Monday, April 28 8:30 am: Case Screening Location:Online 12:00 pm: Utah County Republican Women’s Luncheon Location: Provo Library 1:30 pm: Legislator meeting Location: Utah County 3:00 pm: Meeting with Utah County Commission Location: Utah County Tuesday, April 29 10:30 am: Legal briefing Location: Online 12:00 pm: Lawyers for Good Policy lunch Location: Salt Lake City 2:30 pm: Legal briefing Location: Office of the Attorney General Wednesday, April 30 10:00 am: Senior staff meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General 11:45 am: Meeting with Child Protection Division Location: Salt Lake City Thursday, May 1 7:15 am: Prayer Breakfast Location: Salt Lake County 11:00 am: Utah Law Enforcement Memorial Service Location: Utah State Capitol 2:00 pm: Staff meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General Friday, May 2 No public meetings

