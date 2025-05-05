Submit Release
Attorney General Derek Brown Releases Public Schedule 4/28/25-5/02/25 

The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned. 

Monday, April 28

8:30 am: Case Screening 

Location:Online 

12:00 pm: Utah County Republican Women’s Luncheon 

Location: Provo Library 

1:30 pm: Legislator meeting 

Location: Utah County 

3:00 pm: Meeting with Utah County Commission 

Location: Utah County 

Tuesday, April 29

10:30 am: Legal briefing 

Location: Online 

12:00 pm: Lawyers for Good Policy lunch 

Location: Salt Lake City 

2:30 pm: Legal briefing  

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

Wednesday, April 30

10:00 am: Senior staff meeting  

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

11:45 am: Meeting with Child Protection Division 

Location: Salt Lake City 

Thursday, May 1

7:15 am: Prayer Breakfast 

Location: Salt Lake County 

11:00 am: Utah Law Enforcement Memorial Service 

Location: Utah State Capitol 

2:00 pm: Staff meeting  

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

Friday, May 2

No public meetings

Legal Disclaimer:

