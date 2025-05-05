SABER College Now Enrolling for May 12 Start of Professional Nursing Program Amidst Growing Demand for RNs

SABER College – Advancing Healthcare Education Since 1972

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the demand for Registered Nurses grows across Florida and the nation, SABER College is now accepting applications for its Professional Nursing Program, with classes starting May 12, 2025. The program offers students a direct, affordable pathway to become licensed RNs through a career-focused Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) degree.

Offered at SABER’s centrally located Miami campus, this comprehensive 22-month program prepares students to pass the NCLEX-RN licensure exam and launch rewarding careers in healthcare. The curriculum integrates classroom instruction, simulation lab training, and supervised clinical experiences in South Florida’s top healthcare facilities.

“This isn’t just a nursing program—it’s a gateway to a purpose-driven career,” said Josefina Bonet, CEO of SABER College. “We are proud to offer an educational experience that not only meets national standards but also reflects the real needs of our local healthcare system and diverse community.”

Program Overview

The Professional Nursing Program at SABER College equips students with essential nursing knowledge and practical experience, emphasizing compassion, ethics, and leadership in patient care.

Key features include:

. NCLEX-RN exam preparation built into the program

. Hands-on clinical rotations in real healthcare settings

. Bilingual support services for Spanish-speaking students

. Experienced, licensed faculty

. Small class sizes for personalized instruction

. Academic advising and financial aid counseling

“Our students are trained to think critically, communicate clearly, and provide high-quality care across all patient populations,” said Pavel Pugh, FNP, RN, MSN, APRN, PMHNP, and Director of the Professional Nursing Program. “We emphasize cultural competency, mental health awareness, and patient-centered care because that’s what today’s healthcare environment demands.”

Meeting a Statewide and National Need

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects over 200,000 job openings for RNs annually through 2031. In Florida, the nursing shortage is especially acute due to its aging population, increased healthcare utilization, and a retiring nursing workforce.

SABER College is committed to addressing this need by preparing graduates who are highly trained and ready to serve their communities with integrity and empathy. “This is the right program at the right time,” said Sergio Wong, Director of Executive Affairs. “We are investing in the future of healthcare by creating access to top-tier nursing education for students of all backgrounds. Our mission is to deliver a program that transforms lives and communities.”

Who Should Apply

. Individuals seeking a career with job stability, purpose, and upward mobility

. Adults making a career change in the healthcare sector

. Recent high school graduates ready to enter the nursing profession

. Professionals looking to retrain or return to school

SABER College’s admissions team offers personalized guidance to each applicant. Bilingual support is available for Spanish-speaking students throughout the enrollment and financial aid process.

Important Dates and Enrollment Information

. Next Class Start: May 12, 2025

. Campus Location: 3990 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33134

. Website: www.sabercollege.edu

Applications are currently being accepted, and seats are limited. Prospective students are encouraged to apply early to secure placement and begin the financial aid process.

About SABER College

Founded in 1972, SABER College is a fully accredited higher education institution specializing in healthcare training. The college offers Associate Degrees in Nursing and Physical Therapist Assistants and a fully online ESOL program for Florida residents. SABER is known for its hands-on approach to education, personalized instruction, and unwavering commitment to preparing graduates for careers that make a difference.

To learn more or begin your nursing journey, visit www.sabercollege.edu today.



