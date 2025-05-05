William McKinley Presidential Silver Medal Available May 12

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The William McKinley Presidential Silver Medal will be available for purchase directly from the United States Mint (Mint) on May 12 at noon ET. McKinley was the Nation’s 25th President, serving from March 4, 1897, until his death on September 14, 1901. During his administration, he oversaw the United States’ victory in the Spanish-American War.

Presidential Silver Medals are 99.9 percent fine silver, with each medal measuring 1.598 inches in diameter.

This medal was produced under the authority of 31 U.S.C. § 5111(a)(2), which authorizes the Secretary of the Treasury to “prepare national medal dies and strike national and other medals if it does not interfere with regular minting operations but may not prepare private medal dies.”

The Department of the Treasury has a long-standing tradition of honoring each President of the United States with an official bronze medal issued by the Secretary and struck by the Mint. The Mint is now replicating the bronze presidential medal program in 99.9% fine silver.

The obverse and reverse designs were created by Charles E. Barber, the 6th Chief Engraver of the Mint. The obverse (heads) depicts a bust of the President with the inscription “WILLIAM McKINLEY.”

The reverse (tails) features the inscriptions “INAUGURATED PRESIDENT OF∙THE∙UNITED∙STATES∙MAR∙4∙1897,” “SECOND TERM MAR∙4∙1901,” “ASSASSINATED SEP∙6∙1901,” and “DIED SEP∙14∙1901.”

Each medal is encapsulated and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

The William McKinley Presidential Silver Medal is priced at $90. Orders will be accepted at https://www.usmint.gov/william-mckinley-presidential-silver-medal-S825.html (product code S825).

To view additional medals in this series, visit: https://www.usmint.gov/medals/presidential/silver-presidential-medals/

Presidential Silver Medals are also available for purchase via the Mint’s Product Subscription Program, which works like a magazine subscription. After you subscribe, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your enrollment. Visit https://www.usmint.gov/presidential-silver-medal-subscription-RJ.html/ to learn more.

Please visit https://www.usmint.gov/ as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468) seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Hearing and speech impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468) Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. From outside the United States, customers can call 001-202-898-6468 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of May 12, 2025, at noon EDT.

The Presidential Silver Medals are also available from the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street) Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET; at the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue) Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT; and from the United States Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C.; 801 9th St., NW; Washington, DC 20220 Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

