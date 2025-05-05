Nexamp Collaborates with Microsoft on 300 MW Community Solar Portfolio to Advance Clean Energy Nationwide

Collaboration will support hundreds of jobs and help lower household energy bills

Boston, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move set to expand the role of distributed solar in the renewable landscape and help lower energy costs for thousands of American households, Nexamp, a national leader in distributed solar, will develop a portfolio of roughly 100 new projects across the U.S. as part of a long-term agreement with Microsoft. Spanning communities across the country, these solar farms will add approximately 300 megawatts (MW AC) of distributed clean energy capacity to local grids—enough to power nearly 100,000 homes annually.

Under the agreement, Nexamp, one of the nation’s largest community solar providers, will develop, construct, and operate projects across five independent system operator regions, including New England, New York, Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, and Western states. Microsoft will purchase renewable energy certificates (RECs) from the solar portfolio to help meet its commitment to become carbon negative by 2030.

The projects, scheduled over the next four years, will be constructed in communities that have not yet experienced the economic and environmental benefits of solar energy. Each project will feature at least one community benefit, such as:

Energy bill savings for many low- and moderate-income households

Workforce development and training for careers in renewable energy

Local investments through Sustain Our Future Foundation

This collaboration demonstrates how distributed solar can rapidly scale in new and existing markets to meet growing power demand across the country—and deliver meaningful community benefits along the way.

“This collaboration with Microsoft accelerates our mission to make solar accessible to everyone—regardless of income or homeownership—while also creating local jobs and economic opportunity,” said Zaid Ashai, CEO of Nexamp. “Microsoft’s support enables us to scale up solar in many communities across the country, connecting thousands of new households to the clean energy revolution while also advancing American energy independence.”

“Empowering communities with clean energy is a win-win for our planet and our society,” said Adrian Anderson, General Manager of Renewables, Carbon-Free Energy, and CDR at Microsoft. “This collaboration with Nexamp ensures our sustainability efforts go beyond reducing emissions—they drive local impact where it’s really needed.”

Businesses interested in learning more about Nexamp’s corporate partnership programs should visit www.nexamp.com/for-business.

Attachment

Keith Hevenor Nexamp 978-496-0098 khevenor@nexamp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.