Stagg Restaurants, a Texas-based McDonald’s Franchisee, Partners with DailyPay To Gain a Competitive Edge in Hiring and Retention

Stagg Restaurants Operates 36 McDonald’s Restaurants in the San Antonio, Texas Area, Employing Hundreds of QSR Employees

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stagg Restaurants, LLC , a San Antonio, Texas-based McDonald’s franchisee, has partnered with DailyPay – a worktech company and leader in On-Demand Pay.Through this partnership, Stagg Restaurants, LLC employees can access their earned pay as they earn it. With DailyPay, employees can save, spend, and invest on their own agenda, no longer needing to wait for a scheduled payday.Stagg Restaurants is among the largest McDonald’s franchisees in Texas, operating 36 McDonald’s restaurants. Experiencing growth, Stagg Restaurants turned to DailyPay to appeal to the innovative workforce needs of QSR employees.As employee expectations evolve with the times, studies shows QSR employees recognize the positive impact of having access to their pay before the traditional bi-weekly paycheck. Research conducted by YouGov, commissioned by DailyPay, indicates that over half (56%) of QSR employees say getting paid more frequently at work than they currently do would be “very” or “extremely” beneficial to them. In addition, with the ability to strengthen the employee-employer relationship, the research also found that nearly half (49%) of QSR employees surveyed said early access to earned pay would enhance their view of their employer.“Today’s workforce is looking for employers to support them both inside and outside of the workplace”, says George McClure, Business Director for Stagg Restaurants, LLC. “Partnering with DailyPay was one of many ways we looked to achieve that and indicate our support for our employee's personal and professional wellbeing.”In addition to offering DailyPay’s On-Demand Pay solution, Stagg Restaurants, LLC has a robust total rewards package. The team offers generous paid time off, traditional medical insurance, a unique bonus structure, free meals, and uniforms, along with access to educational opportunities for high school/higher education, among others.This partnership comes ahead of Stagg Restaurants, LLC remodeling of its existing locations, and building new restaurants prompting a rehiring and new hiring. To learn more about career opportunities at the San Antonio locations, visit the McDonald’s Restaurant Locator for store contact information regarding careers.About Stagg Restaurants LLCStagg Restaurants LLC is a McDonald’s franchisee group owned and operated by Ned Stagg, who opened his first McDonald’s restaurant in 1994. Since then, the company has grown steadily and now operates 36 McDonald’s restaurants across the San Antonio, Texas area. Demonstrating ongoing growth and commitment to the region, Stagg Restaurants has two additional locations scheduled to open in 2025.About DailyPayDailyPay is transforming the way people get paid. As the industry’s leading On-Demand Pay solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America’s top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This voluntary employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job, while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.