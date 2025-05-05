Sustainable Construction Materials: How Polymeric Sand is Revolutionizing Landscaping and Hardscaping Globally | FMI

Polymeric Sand Market

The polymeric sand market is projected to grow from USD 127.05 billion in 2024 to USD 249.94 billion by 2034, driven by construction and landscaping demand.

Rising urbanization and public infrastructure projects are fueling polymeric sand adoption. However, market growth hinges on consumer education and awareness initiatives.” — Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The polymeric sand market size is estimated to be around USD 127.05 billion in 2024. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.00% over the forecast period and reach a market size of USD 249.94 billion by 2034.With the revival of the construction sector, especially after the pandemic, polymeric sands are experiencing increasing demand from various construction firms, including professionals and contractors involved in residential, commercial, and municipal projects. This growth is due to the benefits of polymeric sand, such as weed prevention, durability, and ease of maintenance.The growing adoption of polymeric sand is also observed among public entities responsible for infrastructure development and maintenance, such as city governments and municipal authorities. They use it for building various public projects like sidewalk construction, park pathways, and streetscaping initiatives. The market for polymeric sand is also driven by the preference for sustainable and environmentally friendly construction materials. The adoption of polymeric sand is also touching the skies due to the rising disposable income and improving standards of living in the global middle-class population. This growth is further fueled by the increasing demand for landscaping and hardscaping projects in both residential and commercial sectors, especially in emerging economies like India, China, the United Kingdom, etc."There is still limited to no awareness about the advantages of polymeric sand over its traditional counterparts. Companies involved in the polymeric sand market must launch educational initiatives to raise consumer awareness about the benefits of polymeric sand. This includes providing information about its weed-prevention properties, stability enhancement, and long-term cost-effectiveness compared to traditional alternatives like regular sand," says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).
- The polymeric sand segment dominates the market, accounting for a share of 82.10% in 2024.
- On the basis of the application, the patios segment leads the polymeric sand market with a share of 34.70%.
- The polymeric sand market in the United States is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 35.10% through 2034.
- The polymeric sand market in India is estimated to rise at a 15.10% CAGR through 2034.
- The polymeric sand market in China has the potential to increase at a CAGR of 25.40% through 2034.
"Increasing Demand for Enduring Protection Solutions to Harsh Weather Conditions to Boost Polymeric Sand Market"
Various types of sand are being used to fill joints between different kinds of pavers such as brick pavers, stone pavers, asphalt pavers and concrete pavers. However, these sands are subjected to erosion and corrosion. This has paved the way for more efficient bonding products such as polymeric sand.Unlike regular sand, polymeric sand cannot be washed away by heavy rain or floods. It can withstand extreme climatic conditions, increases the durability of pavements, and restricts the growth of weed.Growing demand for strong and durable protection solutions across the building and construction industry is anticipated to boost the sales of polymeric sand during the forecast period.“Rapid Expansion of Residential and Commercial Sectors to Spur the Growth of Polymeric Sand Market”Growth of polymeric sand market is directly linked to the expansion of building and construction industry as application of polymeric sand is increasing. Besides this, rapidly growing population across the world is generating demand for proper housing facilities.This in turn is expected to push the sales of construction chemical materials such as polymer sand and the trend is likely to continue in the future. Moreover, improved standard of living and growing inclination towards adding luxurious structures such as swimming pools and patios to homes will further expand the polymeric sand during the forecast period.
"Growing Adoption of Polymeric Sand in Numerous Applications Triggering Sales"
By product type, the polymeric sand segment is projected to hold the majority of revenue share during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing adoption of polymeric sand for a wide range of applications such as footpaths, patios, and parking spaces.Polymeric sand generates minimal dust, increases durability and weight bearing capacities of structures which makes it ideal for joining pavements for driveways, footpaths, and other auxiliary spaces along roads.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐟 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐝?“Polymeric Sand to Remain Highly Sought-After Material for Pavement Construction”Based on application, the footpaths segment accounts for the largest market share in 2024 and is forecast to grow at a faster rate as compared to others.Increasing investments in building new roads as well as in rejuvenating old ones is anticipated to further boost the sales of polymeric sand sales for development of footpaths during the assessment period.However, the patios segment is projected to experience significant growth due to rising adoption of polymeric sand for the construction of patios.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?“Majority of Polymeric Sand Sales to Remain Concentrated in Residential Sector”Based on end use, the residential segment accounts for the largest revenue share in 2024 and is projected to continue its dominance over the assessment period.With the rapidly growing world population, there has been a remarkable expansion of housing industry. Homeowners are spending large amounts on improving the aesthetic features of their homes. This is anticipated to boost the sales of polymeric sand during the forecast period.Polymeric sand is being utilized for plastering, tamping and levelling purposes in residential applications. It has become highly sought-after material for constructing landscape edging, patios, pool decks and several other structures in residential sector.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞The polymeric sand market is highly competitive, with numerous companies catering to the demands of both private and public construction entities. Prominent companies in the polymeric sand market include Techniseal, Sakrete, Alliance Designer Products, Sable Macro, SRW Products, Quikrete, TCC Materials, Pavestone, Fairmount Santrol, and GCP Applied Technologies.These companies are constantly innovating and bringing new formulations into the construction sector to promote sustainability in the industry. Government support and incentives in many countries are also aiding the growth of these companies.Recent Developments- In July 2022, BMC introduced an innovative solution for pothole repair, using geopolymer and rapid hardening concrete technology. This innovative approach combines sand, stone, and polymer to expedite road restoration, enabling roads to reopen to traffic within a remarkably short timeframe of two hours post-application.- In July 2022, Oldcastle APG completed the acquisition of Barrette Outdoor Living, a prominent manufacturer of fencing, railing, and outdoor products across North America. This strategic acquisition significantly bolstered Oldcastle's product portfolio, expanding its offerings to customers and reinforcing its position as a leading provider of durable outdoor solutions.- In April 2019, Wynnchurch Capital, LLC successfully acquired Alliance Designer Products, Inc., a renowned manufacturer specializing in polymeric sand and associated installation products for both residential and commercial hardscaping projects. Founded in 2003, Alliance catered to markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe from its headquarters in Mirabel, Québec.
By Product Type:
- Polymeric Sand
- Polymeric Dust
By Colour:
- Beige
- Gray
- Black & Others
By Application:
- Footpaths
- Patios
- Pool Decks
- Parking Spaces
- Pavements & Auxiliary Spaces
By End Use:
- Residential
- Commercial
- Infrastructural
By Region:
- North America
- Latin America
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- Europe 