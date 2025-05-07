REVOLUTIONIZING MUSCLE RECOVERY: GOFIT'S REVOLVE ROLLER TAKES CENTER STAGE AT TONY HORTON’S PARAGON EXPERIENCE

GoFit’s Revolve Roller, the game-changing tool for at-home recovery, takes the spotlight with Steve Holmsen’s expert guidance at the Paragon Experience.

CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoFit 's latest innovation, the Revolve Roller, takes center stage at the Paragon Experience event this May 7–10, 2025, where it will be the star of a hands-on clinic led by renowned trainer and educator Steve Holmsen. Hosted by fitness icon Tony Horton, this exclusive event offers an unparalleled opportunity to explore the cutting-edge tool that promises to redefine fitness routines for enthusiasts and professionals alike.Held in Southern California, the Tony Horton Paragon Experience is a four-day deep dive into health, wellness, and personal transformation. With a roster of elite trainers, motivational speakers, and wellness experts, the event is designed to help attendees discover their best selves through immersive workouts, powerful presentations, and community connections.During Steve Holmsen’s session, a specialized myofascial release clinic, participants will use GoFit’s Revolve Roller, a customizable foam roller that’s redefining the future of at-home muscle recovery. Steve's approach to movement makes the body more responsive to corrective exercise and less prone to injury, aligning perfectly with the design of the Revolve Roller.GoFit’s Revolve Roller is a patent-pending adaptive massage roller featuring nine interchangeable massage rings that allow users to fully customize their recovery experience. The Revolve Roller offers limitless configurations tailored to the user’s specific needs. It’s intuitive, portable, and designed for home use—no batteries, no bulky equipment, just pure ergonomic efficiency.Available in three sizes, the Revolve Roller is ideal for athletes and anyone seeking an elevated approach to mobility and wellness. Each roller includes a guide for targeting different muscle groups and addressing specific recovery needs.Paragon Experience attendees will not only get hands-on experience with the Revolve Roller in Holmsen’s exclusive clinic—they’ll also take one home to continue their recovery journey. Learn more about the GoFit Revolve Roller at GoFit.net , and explore the full event lineup at tonyhortonlife.com ###EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about GoFit Naturals and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

