Banyan Infrastructure Partners with Climate First Bank to Revolutionize Renewable Energy Financing

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Banyan Infrastructure , a leading software platform for sustainable project finance, announced a new strategic partnership with the world’s first FDIC-insured digital community bank, Climate First Bank, an entity dedicated to fighting the climate crisis. The collaboration aims to modernize renewable energy financing process by reducing costs, cutting delays, and increasing efficiency for project stakeholders and investors alike.Climate First Bank is nationally recognized for offering the most affordable ethical solar financing options in the U.S. The bank touts features such as no dealer fees, flexible 30.5-year loan terms, and zero prepayment penalties. The bank will integrate Banyan Infrastructure’s advanced technology to automate critical financing workflows, including lead management, approval tracking, underwriting, and compliance oversight.The announcement follows a major milestone for Climate First Bank, which has surpassed $1 billion in total assets under management. The achievement speaks to the rising demand for mission-driven banking and sustainable investment solutions.“For too long, stakeholders in renewable energy have been disconnected, relying on fragmented systems and outdated processes,” said Will Greene, CEO of Banyan Infrastructure. “This partnership is a game-changer. We’re bringing everyone onto the same platform, creating a unified, efficient ecosystem for clean energy finance that spans coast to coast.”Banyan Infrastructure’s platform is designed to simplify and accelerate financing across the entire lifecycle of renewable energy projects. By standardizing impact reporting and servicing data, the software promotes transparency and alignment among banks, investors, and developers, resulting in smoother transactions and faster project delivery.Banyan Infrastructure delivers a powerful project finance software platform purpose-built for sustainable infrastructure. Automating complex processes from origination to compliance, Banyan enhances deal velocity, increases profitability, and reduces operational overhead. The platform empowers institutions to scale sustainable investments efficiently while maintaining full oversight.‍About Banyan InfrastructureBanyan Infrastructure is a project finance software platform designed to simplify, accelerate, and optimize the outcomes and profitability of sustainable infrastructure financing across the deal life cycle. Our solution oversees and automates the complex and time-consuming processes in the origination, portfolio, and compliance management of sustainable assets, which boosts profits per investment, increases deal velocity, and saves thousands of hours at every stage. Visit www.banyaninfrastructure.com or follow us on LinkedIn for more information.About Climate First BankRecognized as the fastest-growing new bank in America since 2009, Climate First Bank is the world’s first FDIC-insured, values-based, digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member, and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today’s consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals. Read the most recent Impact Report here. Member FDIC.###To learn more about Banyan Infrastructure, visit www.banyaninfrastructure.com To learn more about Climate First Bank, visit www.climatefirstbank.com XXX

