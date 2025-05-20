BYK-Gardner, USA Offers Technical Support Resources for Critical Coating Measurements and Analysis

Whether it is a simple question or a complex formulation issue BYK-Gardner's Experts are here to help.

Access Our Vast Network of Experts, Resources and Solutions

Our goal is to help customers achieve precision and efficiency in their processes by offering needed resources, expert support and access to affiliate solutions for formulation challenges.” — Greg Shrider, Vice President, Head of Global Key Accounts at BYK-Gardner

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BYK-Gardner USA is a worldwide partner of the automotive, paint and plastic industries providing solutions for testing of quality control of color, appearance, physical properties and dispersion. BYK-Gardner experts now offer support for product theory, product demonstrations , application guidance, and data interpretation – on location, in the lab, or virtually.“Our goal is to provide customers with the resources they need to achieve precision and efficiency in their processes,” said Greg Shrider, Vice President, Head of Global Key Accounts at BYK-Gardner. “We’re making expert support more accessible than ever, eliminating barriers to learning and problem-solving. We can also collaborate with our vast network of affiliates to provide solutions for formulation challenges.”With industries increasingly relying on precision testing, digital standards, and automation, BYK-Gardner’s consultations are designed to provide industry professionals with the hands-on support and guidance needed to ensure success in their processes.Services Offered:• Project Planning – Have an important project coming up? Plan for success by requesting support from our experts with extensive knowledge in quality control and inspection, in the planning stages. Start planning for future projects before they’re approved or underway to ensure the best results.• Product Theory & Applications – Understand the science behind BYK-Instruments and their optimal usage while gaining deep understanding of measurement principles for accurate results.Specializing in:o Color – Solids, Metallics, Special Effectso Appearance – Gloss, Haze, Transparency, Mottling & Orange Peelo Physical Test – Abrasion, Adhesion, Application, Coating Thickness, Hardness, Impact, Viscosity and moreo Dispersion – Milling, Grinding (Lab scale to Production)• Live Demonstrations, Instructions and Troubleshooting – Gain hands-on experience through interactive demonstrations with expert-led guidanceo Instrument Setupo Calibrationo Daily Maintenance• Quality Control & Digital Standards – Learn best practices for:o Maintaining Consistency across Productiono Maintaining Consistency across Supply Chains• Software Guidance & Data Review – Navigate BYK-Gardner software with expert-led insights and troubleshooting.o Smart Charto Smart Lab and More• Problem-Solving & Data Interpretation – Ensure precision with step-by-step assistance in reviewing and analyzing results.• Reporting & Interpretation – Ensure accurate data analysis and interpretation for optimal decision-making.• Robotics Integration – Discover how to streamline workflows with BYK-Gardner’s automated systems.• Techniques & Best Practices – Unlock insider tips to maximize efficiency and performance in your daily operations.Unique in the industry: BYK-Gardner can collaborate with its vast network of affiliates to solve complex formulation challenges.Tailored Support for Every UserBYK-Gardner’s consultations cater to professionals across industries, from coatings and automotive to plastics and industrial manufacturing. Whether you’re a new user seeking product training or an experienced operator looking for advanced troubleshooting, these sessions provide direct access to BYK-Gardner’s technical experts in more ways than ever.Virtual, In-Lab, and On-Site Consultations and Product Demonstrations are available by request to meet customer needs.More information on BYK-Gardner USA can be found at byk-instruments.com

