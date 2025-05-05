IQ Fiber Launches Business Internet Services

Service now available on IQ Fiber’s expanding network in Jacksonville and Gainesville, Florida, and Savannah, Georgia

Jacksonville, Florida, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQ Fiber, a rapidly expanding Jacksonville, Florida based 100% fiber-optic internet service provider announces the launch of Business Internet service throughout its markets, delivering a smarter internet choice to tens of thousands of small businesses that lack access to modern, 100% fiber-optic internet service.

“Small business owners know that ultra-fast, consistently reliable internet is a critical ingredient to their success,” said Ted Schremp, CEO of IQ Fiber. “We have proven that IQ Fiber is a company that simply takes care of our customers, and we are excited to bring our exceptional internet experience to businesses across our network footprint.”

Business customers can select from two plans, a 1 Gigabit plan for $150 per month, and a 5 Gigabit plan for $250 per month. Both plans include, at one flat monthly price with no additional cost, fees, or contracts: fiber-optic symmetrical speeds, professional installation by IQ Fiber technicians, wall to wall Wi-Fi and associated equipment, network security, and 24/7 live expert support. The 5 Gigabit plan also includes up to four dedicated networks, enhanced security, advanced content management and restriction options, along with a cellular backup feature.

“Jacksonville is an ideal place to establish and grow a business, and it is critical to have reliable, affordable internet choices” said Ed Randolph, Executive Director of Economic Development for the City of Jacksonville. “In fact, IQ Fiber itself is a Jacksonville success story, having built over 2,300 miles of network and growing to more than 200 employees over the last three years.”



An IQ Fiber pre-release business customer in Fernandina Beach, Florida, Kimberly Milligan-Perez, owner of Amelia’s Best Comfort Solutions, said, “Working with IQ Fiber has been fantastic — smooth scheduling, quick installation, and top-notch service. Our systems are now running fast and flawlessly, keeping our HVAC business fired up for success.”

Maintaining a best-in-class 100% fiber-optic network is a priority for IQ Fiber. IQ Fiber’s network recently proved to have the fastest and most reliable internet speeds in Gainesville and Jacksonville, Florida, according to consumer-initiated tests with Speedtest® from Ookla®, a leader in connectivity intelligence.

About IQ Fiber: IQ Fiber is transforming the broadband market with transparent pricing and a streamlined customer experience. IQ Fiber has expansions of its modern10-gig capable underway in St. Petersburg (Florida), Charleston (South Carolina), and the Chesapeake Bay region (Maryland). Privately funded and launched in August 2021, IQ Fiber provides the fastest and most reliable internet access, all while maintaining a 4.8-star rating on Google with over 1,900 reviews. For more information, visit iqfiber.com

