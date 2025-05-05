XPO Recognized as a 2025 VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer for the Third Year in a Row

GREENWICH, Conn., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, announced today that it has been named a VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer for the third consecutive year. This award recognizes XPO’s extensive efforts to recruit veteran and military talent and build a workplace where they can establish fulfilling, long-term civilian careers.

George Altman, president of VETS Indexes, said, “XPO has demonstrated exceptional support for veterans and the military-connected community, earning the organization one of the most prestigious awards possible in the VETS Indexes Employer Awards program. The efforts of XPO to recruit, retain, develop and support those who served, as well as their families, stand out from the pack. XPO is among the very best veteran employers, and its program can serve as a model for others.”

Tony Graham, president of the West Division at XPO and a U.S. Army and National Guard veteran, said, “We have a longstanding commitment to recruiting veteran and military talent as we look to foster the next generation of freight transportation leaders. Building a supportive and rewarding environment for military-connected individuals is a high priority for us. We are proud to support those who have served and are grateful for the contributions they make to XPO.”

This year, a record of 349 organizations were considered for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards. Those that demonstrated the strongest commitment to supporting veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserves, and military spouses were selected as honorees by VETS Indexes.

To discover exciting career opportunities at XPO, please visit our military recruitment site at xpo.jobs/military.



About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company’s customer-focused organization efficiently moves 17 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves approximately 55,000 customers with 606 locations and 38,000 employees in North America and Europe, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.



