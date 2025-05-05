Hyperpigmentation Launches MemesForge

Dubai, UAE, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperpigmentation just launched MemesForge.fun, a full-stack, AI-powered platform for memecoin projects that want to be more than just viral noise. Think of it as the Shopify/AWS of memecoins—everything you need to turn attention into on-chain utility, under one modular roof.

Built and tested on the $HYPER token ecosystem, MemesForge is already battle-hardened. It’s not vaporware—it’s live, with working tools and on-chain traction.

What’s Inside MemesForge?

1. AI Meme Generator – Pump out shareable, branded memes from text prompts.

2. Community AI Tools – Mod bots, engagement triggers, and analytics made easy.

3. Play-to-Win Games – Fully customizable games to reward token holders and keep the vibes alive.

4. Liquidity & Bot Infra – Streamlined DEX tools, alpha signals, and alerts for your token team.

Why This Matters

Most meme projects die because they’re all hype and no infrastructure. MemesForge fixes that. You get plug-and-play Web3 utility without needing a dev team or Frankensteining random bots and tools.

“We’ve seen projects grab attention but struggle to convert it into value,” said the Hyperpigmentation CTO team. “MemesForge changes that. $HYPER was our sandbox—now it’s open to everyone.”

About $HYPER

• Utility token powering MemesForge

• Revenue-generating from every tool/game on the platform

• Liquidity: Locked + burned

• Supply: Hard capped, no hidden/team allocations

• Fully community-run

• Contract: Aq8Gocyvyyi8xk5EYxd6viUfVmVvs9T9R6mZFzZFpump

What is “Hyperpigmentation”?

The name comes from a meme—just a dot. One dot. That dot left a mark, and that’s the point. Hyperpigmentation = memes that become movements. It’s about turning fleeting attention into a real, lasting ecosystem.

Want to Build?

We’re devs and meme enthusiasts who actually ship. Every tool on MemesForge is tested in-house on $HYPER before it’s made public. The goal: help memecoin communities grow without starting from scratch.

Useful Links:

• Site: https://www.hyperonsol.com

• X/Twitter: https://x.com/hyperonsol

• Discord: https://discord.gg/hyperonsol

• Telegram:https://t.me/hypersolcto

• TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@hyperpigmentationcto

• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ctohyperpigmentation



Metehan Yilderim Contact at hyperonsol.com

