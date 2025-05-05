Veri Medtech (VRHI) Relaunches DosePop.com

NEW YORK, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veri Medtech (Stock Ticker Symbol: “VRHI”) announced today the relaunch of its DosePop.com healthcare technology platform. For more information, please visit: www.DosePop.com.

“Veri Medtech (VRHI) healthcare technology platform – DosePop.com serves as a powerful connector bringing patients and physicians together to enable and empower individuals to manage their well-being and quality of life from weight loss to hair loss and everything in between," said Sam Adetunji, CEO, Veri Medtech Holdings.

About DosePop: DosePop, a wholly-owned subsidiary of publicly-traded Veri Medtech (Stock Ticker Symbol: “VRHI”), provides a one-stop healthcare technology platform for mental and physical health, all designed to empower you to take charge of your well-being. From weight loss solutions to anti-aging, our treatments are backed by science and administered by licensed professionals. For more information, please visit: www.DosePop.com.

About Veri Medtech Holdings, Inc. (Stock Ticker Symbol: VRHI): Veri Medtech is a publicly-traded healthcare technology company that offers alternative medicine, personalized diagnostics, and wellness medication on demand. The company leverages telehealth infrastructure, diagnostic intelligence, and scalable digital systems to meet the growing demand for accessible, stigma-free healthcare. Strategically positioned for growth, Veri MedTech actively explores acquisitions that complement its core capabilities and enhance patient engagement across emerging sectors of alternative medicine, longevity, and wellness science. With a strong integration and operational efficiency track record, the company drives accelerated revenue through the continuous generation of high-value patient databases and recurring service models. With a commitment to innovation and patient-centric care, Veri MedTech continues to expand its services and reach, aiming to make personalized healthcare more accessible and effective for all. For more information, please visit: www.VeriMedTech.com.

About Veriheal: Veriheal, a wholly-owned subsidiary of publicly-traded Veri Medtech Holdings – (Stock Ticker Symbol: “VRHI”) is a healthcare technology company on a mission to help real people get real medicine. For more information, please visit: www.Veriheal.com.

Forward Looking Statements: Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Veri Medtech (OTC Markets: "VRHI") and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

PR Inquiries: pr@verimedtech.com

