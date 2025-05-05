Lisbon, Portugal , May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olas , a platform for co-owning autonomous AI agents and named as one of the "top DeFAI projects" by Coin Codex , announces its participation in ETH Lisbon 2025 as a sponsor of the ENCODE Hackathon . Taking place from May 9-11 at AIHUB by Unicorn Factory, this event offers a prime opportunity for Olas to lead the conversation around AI agents, foster developer adoption, and showcase its innovative infrastructure for building user-owned, autonomous AI agents.

Olas is bringing a substantial $15,000 bounty to the hackathon, featuring three exciting tracks for developers to explore: utilizing existing Mechs - agents that provide services to other agents - in real-world applications, building new Mech tools for the Marketplace, and integrating agents using the Olas SDK. Two of these tracks focus on the Mech Marketplace, Olas’ AI Agent Bazaar, where agents can offer skills, hire services, and collaborate autonomously. This hackathon not only offers developers a chance to win bounties but also provides access to Olas’ ongoing developer rewards and ecosystem incentives, ensuring long-term benefits for contributors.

“We’re excited to sponsor ETH Lisbon 2025 and empower developers to build AI agents they can truly own,” said David Minarsch, CEO of Olas core contributor Valory and Founding Member of Olas. “This event aligns perfectly with our mission to position Olas as the leading platform for autonomous AI agents in Web3 while expanding our developer ecosystem. We can’t wait to see the innovative solutions that emerge from this hackathon.”

Olas will also have a strong presence at the event, with representatives from Valory—Adamantios Zara, Rosa Castillo, and Thomas Maybrier—on-site to engage with the developer community, provide mentorship, and support hackathon participants. This hands-on involvement underscores Olas’s commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation in the AI agent space.

On May 9, Zaras, Senior Python Engineer at Olas, will deliver a workshop titled “Build Different: 3 Ways to Build Actually User-Owned Agents with Olas” from 3:00 to 3:15 PM during the opening conference. This session will explore what makes Olas agents unique, why Olas is a powerful platform for AI agent development, and how developers of all experience levels can get started with three distinct tracks tailored to their needs. Whether a curious beginner or a seasoned coder, attendees will gain actionable insights into building on Olas.

Olas enables developers to create open-source, composable AI agents that think, act, and coordinate independently while running (and earning) on their own. By building on Olas, developers not only compete for hackathon bounties but also tap into a broader ecosystem of rewards and incentives. ETH Lisbon 2025 is a key step in driving more developer adoption and solidifying Olas’ position as the go-to platform for building and owning AI agents.

About Olas

Olas is the platform for co-owning AI. Olas enables everyone to own a share of AI, specifically autonomous agents. One of the first Crypto x AI projects, founded in 2021, Olas offers the composable Olas Stack for developing autonomous AI agents, and the Olas Protocol for incentivizing their creation and co-ownership. Olas’ mission is to incentivize and coordinate different parties to launch autonomous agents that form entire AI economies serving all humans. Olas is giving rise to agent economies across major blockchains with over 6 million transactions, 3.8 million agent-to-agent transactions, and 500 Daily Active Agents to date. In Olas Predict , AI agents predict the future, using state-of-the-art AI models, then apply their predictions to on-chain markets. Learn more at olas.network .

