Vita Coco Expands Coconut Juice Line Up with New Piña Colada Flavor

Just in time for summer, this new release provides a tropical escape with every sip

NEW YORK, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vita Coco (NASDAQ: COCO), the leading coconut water brand in the U.S., is excited to introduce the newest flavor to its lineup of Coconut Juices: Piña Colada with pulp. Perfectly timed for the sunny season ahead, this flavor delivers that vacation-in-a-bottle feeling, blending juicy pineapple flavors and hydrating coconut water for a refreshingly bold, tropical taste, complete with satisfying coconut pulp.

“We wanted to capture the classic vacation feeling of a Piña Colada, but make it more accessible for everyday enjoyment, no blender or beach required,” said Jane Prior, Chief Marketing Officer of The Vita Coco Company. “With summer just weeks away, Piña Colada Coconut Juice is the perfect addition to your favorite summer traditions, whether you’re enjoying a sweet sip with your favorite summertime dishes, craving something cold and refreshing on a hot day, or looking for a tropical escape without leaving your backyard.”





Since the brand’s beginnings with its Original Coconut Water, Vita Coco has continued to expand its product line with innovative coconut-based beverages, offering consumers new ways to enjoy the natural benefits of coconut. The launch of Piña Colada Coconut Juice with pulp brings even more variety to the lineup, offering a playful and flavorful option that suits a wide range of tastes. Vita Coco Coconut Juice is also available in Original with pulp.

Vita Coco Piña Colada Coconut Juice with pulp is now available at retailers nationwide, as well as online at vitacoco.com, Amazon, and select e-commerce platforms. For additional information about Vita Coco, please visit vitacoco.com and follow the brand on Instagram , TikTok , X , and Facebook .

About The Vita Coco Company

The Vita Coco Company is a family of brands on a mission to reimagine what’s possible when brands deliver healthy, nutritious, and great-tasting products that are better for consumers and better for the world. This includes its flagship coconut water brand Vita Coco, sustainably packaged water Ever & Ever, and protein-infused water PWR LIFT. The Company was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran and is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation. Vita Coco, the principal brand within the Company’s portfolio, is the leading coconut water brand in the U.S. With electrolytes, nutrients, and vitamins, coconut water has become a top beverage choice among consumers after a workout, in smoothies, as a cocktail mixer, after a night out, and more.

Vita Coco Expands Coconut Juice Line Up New Piña Colada Flavor

