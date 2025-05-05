EnerPure Further Strengthens Board with New Independent Director, John Cooper

Winnipeg, MB, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerPure Inc. (“EnerPure” or the “Company”), a recycling and energy transition company, is pleased to announce that John Cooper has joined the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of EnerPure and joins Todd Habicht, Rick Koshman, Albert Krahn, Rachel Carroll, Robert Peterson, and Paul Paradis who were re-appointed as Directors at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on April 30, 2025.

“Over the years we have always looked to continually strengthen our Board to help ensure we can deliver on the tremendous opportunity before us. The addition of John, with his 30+ years of experience in the energy industry and broad-based leadership experience will provide invaluable guidance as we transition from development into commercialization.” commented Todd Habicht, Founder and Executive Chairman.

“I’m honoured to join the Board of EnerPure and support the management team as it enters its commercialization and growth phase.” said John Cooper. “The EnerPure team has done a great job developing a commercial solution related to the handling of UMO. It is innovated and sized very well to address underserved markets across North America.”

With over 30 years of leadership in public and private entities with significant experience in energy, industrial waste and logistics, Mr. Cooper is currently CEO of PTW Energy Services. Prior to PTW, he has served in various senior positions including as Chief Executive Officer of Tervita Corporation; President and Chief Executive Officer of ClearStream Energy Services Inc.; Chief Operating Officer of Savanna Energy Services Corp.; President and Chief Executive Officer at Enermax Services Inc.; General Manager at Waste Management and President of Superior Propane Inc. Mr. Cooper holds a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Economics from the University of Western Ontario.

“We recycle Used Motor Oil (UMO) to reduce GHG emissions while producing a lower carbon-intensive marine fuel.”

Each year ~17 billion litres of UMO* are improperly burned or dumped, causing widespread environmental harm. EnerPure sees a tremendous opportunity to solve this problem through the deployment of its modular micro-scale recycling plants using its patented technology to convert UMO into high-quality marine fuel.

EnerPure is entering its next phase of growth, with our first commercial plant planned for Alberta. Our recycling plants require ~5% of the capex of traditional solutions, enabling localized recycling (while reducing the cost of collection) and providing strong economic returns.

Our technology has been proven via our pilot plant (operating at 43% of scale) with 1.6 million litres processed and validated through the sale of over 1.2 million litres. Our drop-in ISO 8217-compliant marine fuel is in high demand in a growing market with its 14.6% lower carbon intensity. Annually each recycling plant can reduce greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions and criteria air contaminants by 36,315 and 437 tonnes, respectively.

EnerPure, while delivering strong economic returns, offers a proven, scalable platform where environmental need meets commercial opportunity, powering the energy transition through smart regional recycling.

*UMO is defined as any petroleum-based or synthetic lubricating oil that cannot be used for its original purpose due to contamination.

