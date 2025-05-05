WTO opens online registration for 2025 Public Forum, launches call for proposals

The 2025 Public Forum will examine how a modernized, digitalized trading system can improve living standards, create jobs and support sustainable resource management. Participants will explore both the risks and opportunities presented by emerging digital tools. More information about this year’s event is available here.

Call for proposals

Participants interested in organizing a working session can find details on the application process in this information note, which includes access to the online application form. Proposals must be submitted by 13 June 2025 (23:59 CET). As in previous years, all Forum sessions are organized by participants.

Registration

Individuals wishing to attend the Public Forum must complete the online registration form by 22 August 2025 (23:59 CET).

Background

The Public Forum is the WTO’s largest outreach event, providing a unique platform for interested stakeholders from around the world to discuss the latest developments in global trade and to propose ways of enhancing the multilateral trading system. The event attracts over 2,000 representatives each year from civil society, academia, business, government, international organizations and the media. See more information on previous Public Fora.

Should you have any questions, please contact the Public Forum Team at: [email protected].

