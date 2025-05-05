Workhorse Group Sets First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call for Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET

CINCINNATI, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 15th at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 as well as the Company’s plans and outlook. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Workhorse management will host a presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: 877-407-8289

International dial-in: 201-689-8341

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of Workhorse's website.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 22, 2025.

Toll-free replay number: 877-660-6853

International replay number: 201-612-7415

Replay ID: 13753680

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) is a technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles. Workhorse designs and builds its vehicles in the United States at the Workhorse Ranch in Union City, Indiana. The company’s best-in-class vehicles are designed for last-mile delivery, medium-duty operations, and a growing range of specialized applications. For more information, visit www.workhorse.com.

Media Contact:

Aaron Palash / Greg Klassen

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

Investor Relations Contact:

Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group

949-574-3860

WKHS@gateway-grp.com

