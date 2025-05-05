Rose Hill Life Sciences Appoints Biopharma Veteran Jama Pitman as Strategic Advisor

Seasoned pharmaceutical executive to advise on clinical development, regulatory strategy, and commercialization as Company accelerates its psilocybin-based therapeutic programs

BOSTON, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rose Hill Life Sciences (“The Company” or “Rose Hill”), a global leader in the research and intellectual property of premium psilocybin products, announces the appointment of Jama Pitman as a Strategic Advisor. A seasoned executive with more than 20 years of experience in global drug development and commercialization, Ms.Pitman will support Rose Hill in advancing its clinical strategy, regulatory roadmap, and commercialization planning as the Company scales its therapeutic pipeline. Her insights will also help steer the company’s operational readiness as it prepares for future partnerships and market expansion.

Ms.Pitman brings deep expertise from the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors, having played critical roles in the development and approval of groundbreaking therapies across oncology, rare diseases, and antiviral treatments. She previously served as a senior executive at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, where she was instrumental in the company’s evolution from a private biotech to a publicly traded, global enterprise acquired for $2.4 billion.

“Jama’s track record speaks for itself. She has driven some of the most innovative and complex drug development programs in the industry,” said Domenic Suppa, Co-founder and COO of Rose Hill Life Sciences. “Her experience navigating regulatory landscapes and scaling biopharma organizations makes her an invaluable addition to our advisory team as we continue to advance research of psychedelic medicine.”

Ms.Pitman is currently the founder of JP BioPharma Consulting, where she advises biotech and pharmaceutical companies on accelerating drug development and achieving corporate growth goals. Her collaborative, mentorship-driven leadership style aligns with Rose Hill’s mission to create transformative psychedelic therapies for mental health and neurological conditions.

“My joining of the Rose Hill team comes at a pivotal inflection point in the evolution of psychedelic science,” said Ms. Pitman. “The company’s commitment to rigorous research, global collaboration, and patient-centered innovation resonates deeply with me, and I look forward to contributing to its mission of delivering safe, effective, and accessible mental health treatments.”

Ms. Pitman holds a B.Sc. in Microbiology from the University of New Hampshire and has been involved in the approval of several FDA-approved therapies, including QINLOCK® for gastrointestinal stromal tumors and ROMVIMZA® for tenosynovial giant cell tumors.

About Rose Hill Life Sciences

Rose Hill Life Sciences is a global leader in the research and intellectual property of premium psilocybin products. As the world’s inaugural legal exporter of psilocybin, Rose Hill is dedicated to advancing scientific research, expanding therapeutic applications, and setting new industry benchmarks for safety, efficacy, and quality. With integrated operations spanning Jamaica, the United States, and Canada, and strategic partnerships with esteemed research institutions, Rose Hill supports pioneering clinical research exploring psilocybin’s potential for treating mental health and neurological conditions. With a commitment to science and innovation, the company plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of psychedelic medicine.

