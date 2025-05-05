Surfshark becomes the first company to launch privacy-oriented public DNS service

Surfshark, a cybersecurity company, has taken a step further to benefit the privacy community by launching a public DNS (Domain Name System). Unlike the default DNS servers provided by ISPs (Internet Service Providers), which often track and record user activity, Surfshark's new public DNS server ensures privacy by not logging browsing history, data transfers, or any other internet behavior. Surfshark DNS was created for privacy-conscious individuals and organizations, helping them to take the first step towards privacy and security by using this tool.

“This initiative reflects our dedication to the privacy community and addresses the increasing demand for trustworthy, privacy-first DNS solutions. By offering a free, privacy-oriented DNS service, we are not only seeking Surfshark’s commitment to make the internet a safer place for everyone but also encouraging individuals, organisations, as well as NGOs to take their first steps towards enhancing online privacy. Our DNS service is designed with both stable connectivity and privacy in mind, offering a robust network that doesn’t store or track personal data, giving users a private, seamless browsing experience," says Karolis Kaciulis, Leading System Engineer at Surfshark.

Many people rely on the default DNS provided by their ISP or other big companies, often overlooking the potential to enhance their browsing experience. A public DNS service hosted by a trustworthy entity would have a positive impact on privacy online and may even improve overall network performance. However, it's important to note that UDP and TCP DNS queries are still sent over the internet in plaintext, making them susceptible to interception. To counter this, Surfshark’s DNS server supports secure DNS protocols such as DoT, DoH, and DoQ to keep browsing activity private.

What is a DNS server

DNS server works as a translator of domain names like bbc.com or thenewyorktimes.com, into IP (Internet Protocol) addresses that computers can understand. K. Kaciulis explained that it acts as the phonebook of the internet, ensuring users can access websites using easy-to-remember names instead of numerical IP addresses.

“When a person types a domain name like 'google.com' into their web browser, a DNS request is created and sent out to find the corresponding IP address for the requested site. Then the internet browser uses this IP address to connect to the origin and load the website. DNS servers, which are dedicated machines that handle and respond to DNS requests, make this seamless process possible,” says K. Kaciulis.

How does a DNS work

When a request is made to access any website on the browser, the DNS resolution process is initiated. During this step, the domain name entered into a browser is converted to the corresponding IP address required to locate the desired web resource. The initial DNS query is sent to a resolver, which first contacts a root server to get information about the correct top-level domain (TLD), such as .com or .org. This TLD data then helps direct the request to the server responsible for the specific domain.

Finally, it reaches the authoritative name server, which holds the exact IP address for the website. This address is then sent back so the site can be loaded.

Benefits of using Surfshark public DNS

ISPs may collect and log users' DNS queries for user identification. They can also monitor DNS traffic, both passively and actively, and are capable of blocking specific hostnames when necessary. Additionally, user data can be used for targeted advertising or sold to third parties. Surfshark DNS server is different, it operates under a strict no-logs policy, which means no collection, storage, or sharing of browsing activity.

Using a Surfshark DNS may lead to a positive improvement in overall network performance. Unlike default ISP DNS servers, which can become overloaded. Since the Surfshark public DNS infrastructure is spread out, it has a better understanding of geolocation, which can provide users with closer servers. As a result, it may reduce delays, connection drops, and improve overall browsing reliability.

According to K. Kaciulis, privacy is essential for this type of service. Surfshark is committed to protecting user privacy and does not process any information related to users' online behavior. As a result, the company passed an independent no-log audit in 2023 for its VPN service and is planning to have another one conducted on its public DNS server.





