BigCommerce Taps Technology Industry Veteran with Strong Record of Innovation as Chief Product Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading provider of open, composable commerce solutions for B2C and B2B brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors, today announced that Vipul Shah has joined the company as its new Chief Product Officer, bringing over two decades of experience building innovative products and business models at PayPal, Google, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo.

At BigCommerce, Shah leads product management, product design and product strategy groups across all three of the company’s products – BigCommerce, Feedonomics and Makeswift.

“Vipul brings an unmatched record of innovation across a range of industries. That experience will be crucial to helping us unite BigCommerce, Feedonomics, and Makeswift under one holistic product strategy,” said Travis Hess, CEO at BigCommerce. “Beyond that proven technical expertise, he is also a great culture fit for BigCommerce and shares our vision for the company moving forward.”

Prior to BigCommerce, Shah was president and chief operating officer of venture capital-backed NEXT Trucking, where he helped digitize shipping container movement and modernize broken supply chain processes exposed during the pandemic.

Passionate about technology and its potential to help people, Shah began his career designing aircraft engines and later worked with biotech and pharmaceutical companies to improve drug development processes. Influenced by the economic disparity he observed growing up in India, Greece and the United States, Shah then tackled the world of banking and fintech with the goal of driving financial inclusion and economic empowerment. Over 20 years at PayPal, Google, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo, Shah has built innovative products and business models to help consumers and businesses worldwide capitalize on the burgeoning digital economy.

“My personal experiences have always shaped my professional work, and I’m excited to bring my perspective to BigCommerce and the broader ecommerce industry,” Shah said. “As AI ushers in a new era of ecommerce, BigCommerce, Feedonomics and Makeswift have a tremendous opportunity to deliver powerful innovation, engaging customer experiences and meaningful growth for our global community of merchants and partners.”

