MediWound to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

YAVNE, Israel, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Following the release, MediWound’s management will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these financial results and provide corporate updates.

Dial-in and call details are as follows:

Conference Call & Webcast Details Toll-Free: 1-844-676-8833 Israel: 1-80-921-2373 International: 1-412-634-6869 Webcast: Click HERE

To access the call, participants should dial the applicable telephone number above at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay on the Investors section of the MediWound website.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing enzymatic therapies for non-surgical tissue repair. The company’s FDA-approved biologic, NexoBrid®, is indicated for the enzymatic removal of eschar in thermal burns and is marketed in the U.S., European Union, Japan, and other international markets. MediWound is also advancing EscharEx®, a late-stage investigational therapy for the debridement of chronic wounds. EscharEx has demonstrated clinical advantages over the leading enzymatic debridement product and targets a substantial global market opportunity.

For more information, visit www.mediwound.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

MediWound Contacts: Hani Luxenburg Daniel Ferry Chief Financial Officer Managing Director MediWound Ltd. LifeSci Advisors, LLC ir@mediwound.com daniel@lifesciadvisors.com Media Contact: Ellie Hanson FINN Partners for MediWound ellie.hanson@finnpartners.com +1-929-588-2008

Legal Disclaimer:

