IDI Integrates with Ping Identity’s PingOne DaVinci to Deliver Powerful Identity Insights Across the Consumer Journey

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interactive Data, LLC (“ IDI ”), a red violet company (NASDAQ: RDVT) and leader in identity verification and risk mitigation, today announced a new integration with Ping Identity , a leader in securing digital identities for the world’s largest enterprises, which leverages PingOne DaVinci™, a no-code identity orchestration service. The strategic relationship will expand industry access to IDI’s leading AI/ML-powered technology platform and comprehensive identity graph of consumer identity insights, enabling relying parties to verify identities, manage risk, and detect and prevent fraud, all while mitigating friction and enhancing the consumer experience.

IDI joins a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program. Partner solutions that integrate with DaVinci deliver an improved customer experience in a fraction of the time, through easy drag-and-drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

IDI’s coreIDENTITY™ DaVinci connector offers a comprehensive and highly configurable suite of identity solutions for the full consumer lifecycle, including:

Identity Data Verification: Instantly verify the trustworthiness of claimed identity attributes such as name, Social Security number (SSN), date of birth, and address.

Identity Data Refresh: Seamlessly update consumer records and improve contact rates with up-to-date phone numbers, emails, and mailing addresses.

Application Pre-fill: Reduce friction and meet consumer privacy expectations by leveraging IDI to instantly and reliably pre-fill online application forms.

Fraud Detection and Prevention: Detect and prevent fraud with access to IDI’s synthetic ID flag and other risk indicators associated with a consumer’s SSN, address history, criminal background, phone signals, and more.

KYC Compliance: Facilitate compliance with KYC requirements via OFAC and other authoritative data sources available via coreIDENTITY.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ping Identity to expand access to IDI’s ground-breaking suite of identity intelligence solutions,” said James Frasche, Chief Operating Officer at IDI. “This alliance underscores our commitment to innovation and makes it easier than ever for businesses and public sector agencies to seamlessly integrate IDI’s insights into their workflows. Together, we’re empowering organizations to make smarter, faster decisions with unparalleled confidence.”

“Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences,” said Loren Russon, SVP of product management at Ping Identity. "Our collaboration with IDI leverages DaVinci's seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey."

For more information on IDI’s work with Ping Identity click here .

About IDI

At IDI, we deliver innovative identity intelligence solutions. Our proprietary technologies and advanced analytical capabilities empower organizations to operate with confidence, providing real-time identification and location of individuals, businesses, assets, and their interrelationships. With a focus on identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition, our intelligent platform, CORE™, caters to organizations of all sizes, transforming data into intelligence for frictionless commerce, safety, and reduced fraud.

For more information, please visit www.ididata.com.

About Ping Identity

Ping delivers unforgettable user experiences and uncompromising security. We make crafting digital experiences simple for any type of user—partners, customers, employees, and beyond. We are anti-lock-in. That means integration with existing ecosystems, clouds, and on-prem technologies is simple. Out-of-the-box templates let businesses leverage our identity expertise to give their users frictionless experiences. Whether they're building a foundation of modern digital identity, or out-innovating their competitors with cutting-edge services like digital credentials, AI-driven fraud prevention and governance, Ping is the one-stop shop for game-changing digital identity.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether the strategic relationship between IDI and Ping Identity will expand industry access to IDI’s leading AI/ML-powered technology platform and comprehensive identity graph of consumer identity insights and whether the alliance between IDI and Ping Identity will make it easier than ever for businesses and public sector agencies to seamlessly integrate IDI’s insights into their workflows. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in red violet’s SEC Filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

IDI Investor Relations:

Camilo Ramirez

Red Violet, Inc.

561-757-4500

ir@redviolet.com



LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/interactive-data-llc

X: @IDIData

Facebook: https://facebook.com/ididata

Ping Identity Media Relations:

press@pingidentity.com

774.451.5142

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.