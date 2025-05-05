Mobilicom’s Cybersecure Drone and Robotics Solutions to Feature at Key U.S. Defense & Autonomy Industry Events

XPONENTIAL 2025 in Houston where Mobilicom CEO Oren Elkayam will deliver presentations on securing autonomous vehicles and navigating electromagnetic warfare

Palo Alto, California, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced it is participating in three key U.S. defense industry and autonomy technology events where its growing portfolio of field-tested cybersecure autonomous solutions will be featured.

“As our industry-leading hardware and software product lines are increasingly being integrated into drone and robotics systems produced by a growing number of Tier-1 defense contractors, we are experiencing very enthusiastic engagement with industry and government decision makers at these high-profile defense and autonomy expos,” stated Mobilicom CEO and Founder Oren Elkayam. “Having recently been added to the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit’s Blue UAS Framework, our systems meet and exceed the Department of Defense’s (DoD) rigorous standards.”

Mobilicom’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)-compliant systems are being featured at the following events:

Modern Day Marine 2025

Washington DC

April 29 – May 1, 2025

Modern Day Marine is the largest military equipment, systems, services and technology exposition open exclusively to Marines, DoD, association partners, and authorized industry representatives.

Special Operations Forces (SOF) Week 2025

Tampa, Florida

May 5-8, 2025

SOF Weeks 2025 aims to be the premier global gathering of special operations, industry leaders, and strategic partners. This event will foster collaboration, innovation, and excellence, showcasing the cutting-edge capabilities and strategies that define modern special operations.

XPONENTIAL 2025

Houston, Texas

May 19-22, 2025

XPONENTIAL is a yearly gathering of global leaders and end users in the uncrewed systems and robotics industry. At XPONENTIAL 2025, more than 7,500 of the world’s top experts in autonomous technology including technologists, users, buyers, policymakers, and strategists from over 20 industries and 60 countries, will come together to change the course of the industry.

Oren Elkayam is scheduled to deliver the following presentations to attendees at XPONENTIAL 2025:

● Securing Autonomous Vehicle Networks with Advanced Intrusion Detection Technology Tuesday, May 20, 2025, 1:30 PM ● Navigating Electromagnetic Warfare: Dynamic Spectrum Strategies for UAV Resilience Tuesday, May 20, 2025, 3:00 PM and Wednesday, May 21, 2025, 1:30 PM

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses how its industry-leading hardware and software product lines are increasingly being integrated into drone and robotics systems produced by a growing number of Tier-1 defense contractors. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

