ManageMy and Solvrays Enable Insurance Carriers to Automate Workflows and Deliver Better Customer Experiences

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManageMy, the platform purpose-built to simplify insurance through superior digital experiences, and Solvrays, an innovator in AI-driven automation for insurance operations, are uniting to help insurance carriers drive efficiency and enhance customer engagement. Together, the companies will combine their strengths—agentic AI, automated workflows, and no-code configuration—enabling Life and P&C carriers to deliver modern, end-to-end insurance journeys.

Solvrays brings intelligent back-end automation powered by agentic AI into the ManageMy platform. ManageMy’s no-code capabilities allow carriers to configure, design, and launch any insurance workflow and front-end experience to fit their business needs. The combined solution eliminates inefficiencies caused by legacy systems, manual processes, and disjointed user experiences.

“This partnership is about more than just automation. It’s about reimagining what’s possible in insurance,” said Bobbie Shrivastav, CEO of Solvrays. “Together, Solvrays and ManageMy are dismantling legacy barriers and rebuilding the backbone of insurance operations with intelligence, speed, and human-centered design. We’re equipping carriers to leap ahead, not just adapt to the pace of change.”

Insurance carriers across both solutions will benefit from:

Configurable Workflows: Solvrays extracts and validates data from PDFs, handwritten forms, emails, and other unstructured sources. ManageMy lets business users configure rules-based workflows and digital experiences without coding or custom development.

Solvrays extracts and validates data from PDFs, handwritten forms, emails, and other unstructured sources. ManageMy lets business users configure rules-based workflows and digital experiences without coding or custom development. Intelligent Automation: Solvrays leverages agentic AI to automate decisions, apply business logic, and route data between systems. ManageMy reflects those actions in real time to ensure smooth transitions between internal teams and external touchpoints.

Solvrays leverages agentic AI to automate decisions, apply business logic, and route data between systems. ManageMy reflects those actions in real time to ensure smooth transitions between internal teams and external touchpoints. Superior Digital Experiences: Solvrays powers complex back-end processes, while ManageMy renders the outcomes through sleek, white-labeled web and mobile portals—giving customers and agents immediate access to the latest information.



“This partnership combines the best of intelligent operations with intuitive experience design,” said Stuart Johnston, CRO of ManageMy. “Carriers can automate complex workflows and deliver personalized digital experiences without replacing their core systems.”

Carriers can expect seamless integration with existing core and legacy systems, reduced manual effort, intelligent data flows, and scalable operations without adding technical debt. These capabilities help accelerate service turnaround times and elevate customer satisfaction.

About ManageMy

ManageMy is the digital platform insurance carriers rely on to increase sales, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction. Built around a powerful no-code API, ManageMy integrates easily with existing core systems, giving carriers the flexibility to configure insurance workflows and digital experiences to their specific needs—improving conversion, accelerating risk assessment, and driving retention.

ManageMy is purpose-built for carriers to meet rising expectations for seamless, digital-first XPeriences, without overhauling their core.

For more information, visit: https://managemy.com

About Solvrays

Solvrays is an AI-powered enterprise workflow platform built to transform insurance service operations from the inside out. At the heart of our platform are 12 Genes—a modular suite of agentic AI capabilities that automate up to 70% of manual back-office work. Purpose-built for life, annuity, and P&C carriers, Solvrays replaces slow, fragmented processes with intelligent, connected workflows. In an industry spending over $300 billion annually on operations, Solvrays empowers carriers to cut costs, accelerate decisions, and deliver modern, seamless experiences—without ripping out core systems.

For more information, visit: https://solvrays.com

Contact: Zach O'Leary zach.oleary@managemy.com

