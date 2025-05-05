GXO and Blue Yonder Announce New Strategic Global Agreement

New agreement creates strategic growth opportunities for both companies while delivering industry-leading supply chain solutions for customers

GREENWICH, Conn. and DALLAS, Texas, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, and Blue Yonder, the world leader in end-to-end digital supply chain transformation, announced today a global multi-year strategic agreement to deploy new end-to-end logistics software solutions that will enhance speed, flexibility and predictability for GXO customers.

To support GXO’s rapid growth and need for seamless implementations at scale for clients across industries, Blue Yonder will become one of the company’s preferred off-the-shelf software solution providers for warehouse management systems (WMS). The agreement creates additional warehouse and logistics capabilities and will help deliver even faster speed-to-market for businesses that require extra inventory flexibility, resulting in a simple onboarding experience that gives more insight into operations with real-time data forecasting as goods move through the warehouse.

“At GXO, we’ve invested deeply in automation and robotics to manage high-speed, high-volume operations for the world’s leading brands. As throughput increases, so does complexity. With businesses navigating new logistics challenges daily and as global supply chains are met with increased unpredictability, our technology solutions will be more productive and more predictable to meet today’s needs and tomorrow’s challenges,” said Nizar Trigui, Chief Technology Officer of GXO.

“We built an innovative offering that supports GXO’s rapid growth and differentiation in a highly competitive market,” said Duncan Angove, Chief Executive Officer, Blue Yonder. “This agreement further enables GXO to achieve its goal of delivering smarter, faster and leaner supply chains for its customers.”

GXO serves the world’s top brands at more than 1,000 sites in 27 markets. GXO’s strategic offering with Blue Yonder is an important milestone that will further the company’s leadership in tech-enabled fulfillment, building upon decades of data to develop cutting-edge logistics solutions.

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing an inclusive, world-class workplace for more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in end-to-end digital supply chain transformation. With a unified, AI-driven platform and multi-tier network, Blue Yonder empowers businesses to operate sustainably, scale profitably, and delight their customers — all at machine speed. Blue Yonder’s modern supply chain innovations and unmatched industry expertise help more than 3,000 retailers, manufacturers, and logistics service providers to confidently navigate supply chain complexity and disruption. blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

Media contacts

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com

Kathleen Juviler

+1 203-291-9121

kathleen.juviler@gxo.com

Blue Yonder Corporate Communications:

mediarelationsteam@blueyonder.com

U.S.: +1 480-308-3037

EMEA : +39 335 7849149

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.