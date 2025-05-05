Red Flag issued for eight counties due to extreme fire risk (published May 5, 2025)

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for eight counties in northwest Minnesota from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, May 5, due to extreme fire risk conditions.

Affected counties include Clay, Kittson, Marshall, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau.

A Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and grow out of control under the predicted weather conditions, including strong winds and low relative humidity. Residents should not burn in counties where a Red Flag Warning is in effect and should check any recent burning they might have done to ensure the fire is completely out. The DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits for large vegetative debris burning during the Red Flag Warning, and campfires are discouraged.

“Fine fuels, such as grass and small twigs, can dry out quickly when the wind is high and relative humidity is low, “ said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist. “These fine fuels can easily ignite and start a wildfire that spreads quickly”.

Red Flag Warnings are evolving situations. Visit the National Weather Service (weather.gov) for updates.

For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions). To receive text updates on current wildfire risk and open burning restrictions in Minnesota text “FIRE” to 66468.