Atos Announces SecureHorizons NIS2 Compliance Manager Application Powered by the ServiceNow Platform to Streamline Cybersecurity Efforts

First-to-market Application Helps Customers Achieve NIS2 Compliance Through Streamlined, Automated Workflows

Paris, May 5th, 2025 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced the launch of its SecureHorizons NIS2 Compliance Manager Application, powered by ServiceNow, to replace time-consuming and error-prone manual processes with automated workflows, enabling organizations to meet the stringent compliance requirements of the NIS2 Directive.

The NIS2 Directive, the latest iteration of the Network and Information Security Directive, is a European policy aimed at strengthening cybersecurity across the European Union (EU). It is designed to help organizations protect themselves against cyber threats and ensure that the EU’s cyber infrastructure is more secure and robust. The NIS2 directive has become mandatory for every company, wherever they are operating or trading in the EU or globally.

The directive requires organizations to implement risk management measures, conduct regular employee training, and adhere to stringent standards to ensure continuous compliance. Non-compliance with NIS2 can result in various penalties, ranging from compliance orders and security audit mandates to administrative fines of at least 10 million Euros or 2% of global revenue.

SecureHorizons NIS2 Compliance Manager App on ServiceNow provides customers with a single technology platform that replaces time-consuming and error-prone manual processes with efficient, standardized and automated workflows. It offers greater assurance, reduces risk across the enterprise, and delivers compliance reporting and guidance through a single dashboard.

Atos’ SecureHorizons application powered by ServiceNow offers:

End-to-end compliance workflows integrating people, processes, and technology.

Accelerated implementation through standardized and automated building blocks.

A unified dashboard for monitoring compliance across the organization.

Cost efficiencies by leveraging existing frameworks.

Simplified management for multinational organizations navigating varying regulations.





This co-innovation between Atos and ServiceNow enhances assurances, reduces enterprise risk, and delivers actionable compliance insights through a scalable, user-friendly solution.

“The SecureHorizons application, built on the ServiceNow platform, is the ideal solution for organizations preparing for NIS2 compliance” said Chetan Manjarekar, Head of Digital Smart Platforms, Atos. “SecureHorizons combines Atos’ deep expertise in cybersecurity legislation and regulatory trends with the power of the Now Platform to deliver streamlined workflows and actionable insights. This solution enables organizations to proactively address compliance gaps, respond to audit requirements, and accelerate their digital transformation.”.

“Partnerships succeed best when we lean into our unique skills and expertise and have a clear view into the problem we’re trying to solve” said Erica Volini, executive vice president, worldwide industries, partners, and go-to-market at ServiceNow. “Atos’ SecureHorizons NIS2 Compliance Manager Application extends our reach well beyond where we can go alone and represents the legacy and goals of the Now Platform. I am thrilled to see the continued innovation we will achieve together to help organizations succeed in the era of digital business.”

SecureHorizons is now available on the ServiceNow Store, providing organizations with a powerful, scalable tool to achieve NIS2 compliance.

