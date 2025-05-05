Expert Consumers has named Klaviyo as the top email newsletter software for 2025

NEW YORK CITY, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Email newsletters continue to be one of the most reliable and cost-effective marketing tools for businesses, providing a direct way to engage with customers amid shifting digital trends. Recognizing the growing need for data-driven and AI-powered email solutions, Expert Consumers has named Klaviyo as the top email newsletter software for 2025.

With paid advertising costs rising and social media algorithms becoming increasingly unpredictable, businesses are relying more on owned marketing channels like email to maintain strong customer relationships. A recent study by Klaviyo found that email remains among the top three ROI-generating channels for nearly 79% of businesses, underscoring its continued effectiveness in digital marketing.

Best Newsletter Platforms

Klaviyo - a unified B2C CRM software that integrates email marketing, customer analytics, and automation into a single platform.

The Continued Role of Email Newsletters in Digital Marketing

Email newsletters have evolved far beyond simple promotional blasts. Today, they serve as personalized, data-driven engagement tools that allow brands to maintain a meaningful presence in their customers’ inboxes. Whether it’s for brand awareness, customer retention, or direct sales, newsletters remain a cornerstone of digital marketing strategies.

Unlike social media marketing, where businesses are at the mercy of changing algorithms, email provides a controlled, direct line of communication to customers who have already shown interest in a brand. This makes newsletters an essential tool for fostering customer loyalty and increasing engagement. However, for newsletters to be effective, businesses need more than just a simple email platform - they need sophisticated automation, segmentation, and personalization capabilities.

This is where Klaviyo stands out. Expert Consumers’ recognition of the platform highlights its ability to help brands turn customer data into actionable insights, ensuring that newsletters reach the right audience with the right message at the right time.

Building and Optimizing Newsletters with Klaviyo

One of the reasons Klaviyo has been recognized by Expert Consumers is its robust email creation tools, which streamline the process of designing, writing, and optimizing newsletters.

Klaviyo offers over 160+ professionally designed email templates, allowing businesses to quickly create branded, visually engaging newsletters without the need for advanced design skills. The drag-and-drop editor makes it simple to add images, product recommendations, and personalized messaging. Businesses can also use AI-powered writing assistance to generate subject lines and body text optimized for higher open rates and engagement.

For subscriber growth, Klaviyo provides 60+ sign-up form templates, enabling brands to capture leads through embedded forms, pop-ups, and landing pages. Once collected, these contacts can be segmented automatically based on customer behavior, ensuring that new subscribers receive relevant messaging from the start.

The platform’s automated workflows allow brands to set up triggered email sequences, such as welcome emails, post-purchase follow-ups, abandoned cart reminders, and re-engagement campaigns. Instead of sending generic newsletters on a fixed schedule, businesses can use Klaviyo to ensure that each subscriber receives timely, contextually relevant messages based on their engagement and purchasing behavior.

The Evolution of Email Marketing for B2C Brands

Expert Consumers’ recognition of Klaviyo reflects the increasing demand for smarter, more personalized email marketing solutions. Traditional email platforms have been used for decades to send bulk messages, but modern marketing requires a more strategic and data-driven approach.

Klaviyo’s B2C-focused CRM capabilities go beyond standard email marketing tools, enabling businesses to leverage real-time customer insights to refine their outreach strategies. Instead of sending the same email to an entire subscriber list, Klaviyo users can segment audiences based on shopping behavior, engagement levels, and individual preferences, ensuring that each message is relevant and timely.

“Marketing strategies continue to evolve, but email remains one of the most effective ways to engage customers - especially when brands take a data-driven approach,” said a spokesperson for Expert Consumers. “Klaviyo stands out not only as an email marketing platform but as a comprehensive B2C CRM that empowers brands to optimize their outreach and drive engagement.”

For businesses looking to optimize their newsletter marketing, platforms like Klaviyo offer a smarter, more strategic approach to email engagement.

