Bogotá Strengthens Its International Leadership in Event Tourism with Successful Roadshow in Washington and Miami

BOGOTA, Colombia, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bogotá Convention Bureau, a business unit of Invest in Bogotá, in collaboration with ProColombia, the District Institute of Tourism (IDT), the Embassy of Colombia in the United States, and key MICE industry (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) partners, successfully carried out a roadshow in Washington D.C. and Miami, further establishing the Colombian capital as a competitive destination for international events.

On April 25, the historic Thomas T. Gaff House in Washington D.C. hosted a gathering of over 30 leaders in international business, representatives of global associations, and professional congress organizers. The event showcased Bogotá’s strengths as a host city for global meetings, highlighting its infrastructure, air connectivity, and rich cultural offerings.



“Bogotá is not only Colombia’s most important city—it is also the gateway to Latin America for tourists and for those seeking business opportunities in the country. Many view Bogotá as an ideal place to establish themselves. This is closely tied to the longstanding relationship between Colombia and the U.S., and we are very pleased with Invest in Bogotá’s efforts to promote the city and the country,” stated Daniel García-Peña, Ambassador of Colombia to the United States.

Roadshow in Miami

The tour continued on April 29 in Florida, with an event held at the ProColombia Miami office that helped strengthen ties with the corporate sector and promote strategic alliances.



“We closed this Bogotá Convention Bureau roadshow on a high note, with the participation of 57 corporate companies in Miami, as well as bilateral organizations, associations, and media outlets. This demonstrates the great interest from the U.S.—our main market—in exploring the full scope of our meetings industry and the world-class event venues we have to offer,” said Luis Alejandro Dávila, Manager of the Bogotá Convention Bureau, at the conclusion of the tour.



This roadshow is part of the Bogotá Convention Bureau’s strategic 2025 agenda, which includes international activations across the United States, Europe, and Latin America.

