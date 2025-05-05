Bicycle Components Aftermarket Set to Reach USD 15.3 Billion by 2035, Driven by Growing Cycling Popularity

Bicycle Components Aftermarket

Bicycle components aftermarket grows with rising cycling trends, DIY repairs, and demand for performance upgrades and customization.

As cycling gains popularity for fitness and commuting, the demand for aftermarket components reflects a strong shift toward personalization and performance tuning.” — Nikhil Kaitwade

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The bicycle components aftermarket is projected to grow from USD 8,920 million in 2025 to USD 15,300 million by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period. This growth is largely driven by the increasing popularity of cycling for both commuting and fitness, along with a growing number of cyclists opting for upgrades, replacements, and performance tuning. As the cycling community continues to expand globally, cycling enthusiasts are investing in higher-quality parts and components to enhance their riding experience. The increased focus on sustainability and environmental consciousness is also contributing to the rising demand for bicycles, as more consumers turn to cycling as an eco-friendly transportation option.The growth of the bicycle components aftermarket is also being supported by technological advancements in bicycle design and materials. As bicycles become more sophisticated, there is a greater demand for specialized parts and components, such as lightweight frames, advanced drivetrains, and durable tires. Furthermore, the rise in popularity of electric bicycles (e-bikes) has introduced a new market segment, increasing the demand for aftermarket components tailored specifically for electric bikes. These factors are creating a robust market for replacement parts, tuning, and customization, especially as cyclists seek to improve performance, increase comfort, and prolong the life of their bikes.

One of the key takeaways from the bicycle components aftermarket is the shift towards premium and high-performance parts. With cycling being seen as both a recreational activity and a serious fitness pursuit, many cyclists are increasingly opting for top-tier components that can improve bike handling, speed, and durability. Another takeaway is the rise of e-bikes, which have created new opportunities in the aftermarket, with consumers investing in specialized parts designed to support the unique needs of electric bikes, such as upgraded batteries, motors, and electric drivetrains.As consumer preferences continue to evolve, the demand for customized and personalized bicycle components is increasing. Riders are looking for parts that not only offer enhanced performance but also reflect their personal style and preferences, contributing to a growing market for custom-built bicycles and components. Additionally, the increasing importance of sustainability in consumer decision-making is leading to more eco-friendly components and materials being introduced in the market, driving both innovation and demand.

Several emerging trends are shaping the global bicycle components aftermarket. The rapid growth of e-bikes is one of the most prominent, as these bicycles require a different set of components compared to traditional pedal-powered bikes. E-bike components, such as advanced batteries, electric motors, and smart controllers, are becoming highly sought after in the aftermarket, catering to the growing demand for electric-powered cycling options. With a large segment of the population becoming more focused on reducing carbon footprints, e-bikes are seen as an ideal alternative to traditional modes of transportation, further fueling the aftermarket for e-bike parts.Another trend gaining momentum is the rise of smart cycling technologies, which is having a significant impact on the aftermarket for bicycle components. These technologies include features such as GPS tracking, performance monitoring, and integrated sensors that track cycling metrics like speed, distance, and heart rate. These innovations have created a new category of components, including smart bikes, sensors, and wearable devices that are driving demand in the aftermarket. As consumers increasingly embrace digital cycling experiences, the integration of technology into bicycles will continue to be a key growth driver for the market.

Significant developments in the bicycle components aftermarket are being driven by consumer demand for greater personalization and advanced functionality. Bicycle manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers are introducing more customizable components, allowing cyclists to tailor their bikes to their specific needs. For example, advancements in drivetrain technology, such as the development of 12-speed gear systems, have led to a surge in demand for high-performance gear components that offer better shifting precision and improved efficiency.

Another significant development is the increased focus on sustainability within the industry. With more consumers prioritizing environmental considerations, there has been a push toward the use of eco-friendly materials in the production of bicycle components. Biodegradable, recyclable, and renewable materials are becoming more common, offering cyclists environmentally conscious alternatives for upgrading their bikes. Additionally, the demand for lightweight materials, such as carbon fiber, is driving innovation in bike frames, wheels, and components, making bicycles not only more durable but also more efficient in terms of energy use and performance.𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭In recent years, the bicycle components aftermarket has seen numerous developments aimed at improving both performance and rider experience. For example, the growing popularity of tubeless tires, which reduce the likelihood of punctures and improve rolling efficiency, has led to an increase in demand for these components. Moreover, the adoption of 3D printing technology in the production of custom bicycle parts is opening up new possibilities for aftermarket component manufacturers. This innovation allows for the creation of bespoke components that are tailored to individual riders' preferences, whether it's for performance upgrades, aesthetic customization, or comfort enhancements. As the technology matures, it is expected to play an even greater role in the customization and personalization of bicycle components, offering both cyclists and manufacturers greater flexibility in creating unique solutions.

The competitive landscape of the bicycle components aftermarket is highly fragmented, with a wide array of players competing for market share. Leading companies in the market include Shimano, SRAM, Trek Bicycle Corporation, and Specialized Bicycle Components. These industry giants dominate the aftermarket due to their established brand reputation, extensive distribution networks, and comprehensive product portfolios. However, smaller, niche players are also making significant strides in the market, particularly in the realm of e-bike components and smart cycling technologies. These companies are capitalizing on the demand for specialized products, offering unique solutions that cater to the growing need for customization and advanced functionality.

By Product Type:
Drivetrain Components, Brakes, Wheels, Handlebars, Pedals, Saddles, Others.

By Bicycle Type:
Road Bikes, Mountain Bikes, Hybrid Bikes, Electric Bikes, Others.

By Sales Channel:
Online Retail, Specialty Stores, Independent Bike Shops, Others.

