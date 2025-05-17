Submit Release
Mental Health Crisis Among U.S. Teens Deepens as Many Remain Untreated

Majority of U.S. Teens Facing Mental Health Challenges Go Without Adequate Care

We must prioritize making mental health support accessible, affordable, and stigma-free, especially for those in crisis who may benefit from residential treatment
— Evan Powell - Founders of Key Healthcare

CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New national data reveals a concerning gap in mental health support for adolescents in the United States. A majority of teens struggling with mental health challenges are not receiving adequate care, a reality experts say requires urgent attention and a coordinated response.

A January 2025 report from The Jed Foundation indicates that most individuals aged 10 to 24 who experienced mental health concerns in the past year did not receive appropriate or sufficient care. Approximately one-third of them did not seek professional support at all, raising alarm among health advocates about long-term risks to adolescent well-being.

This trend is further confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2023 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS), which found that 22 percent of U.S. high school students reported unmet mental health needs. Contributing factors include stigma, financial obstacles, insufficient awareness, and logistical barriers to access.

Experts recommend a multi-pronged approach to address these challenges. In addition to increasing mental health literacy and reducing stigma, improving access to the full continuum of care is essential. This includes greater public understanding of services such as adolescent residential treatment centers, particularly in states like California, which offer intensive and structured care environments for youth experiencing acute mental health crises.

Key Healthcare, a provider of adolescent residential treatment programs based in California, has emphasized the urgency of addressing these gaps. The organization advocates for increased awareness and early intervention measures to prevent escalation of mental health issues in teens.

Key Healthcare urges families and caregivers to explore all available treatment options and seek guidance from trusted professionals when addressing adolescent mental health concerns. A national focus on education, support structures, and availability of high-quality care is critical to reversing current trends.

