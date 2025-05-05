TXM Solutions Launches Scalable Employer of Record Services to Support Business Expansion in the UAE

Your Trusted Partner For Business Expansion

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TXM Solutions, a UAE-based workforce solutions provider, has launched an expanded suite of Employer of Record (EOR) services aimed at simplifying the hiring, onboarding, and compliance processes for businesses entering or scaling within the UAE market.As Dubai continues to position itself as a global business and talent hub, companies are increasingly facing challenges in navigating local labor laws and visa regulations. TXM’s EOR services are designed to address these needs by offering a legally compliant platform to employ staff, manage payroll, and ensure adherence to UAE labor standards—without requiring businesses to set up a legal entity.“Companies expanding into the region often encounter regulatory and logistical barriers,” said Nitu, Growth Sync Manager at TXM Solutions. “Our EOR model is built to remove those obstacles, enabling faster market entry and more agile workforce management.”The initiative comes at a time when remote work, freelancing, and flexible employment models are reshaping labor markets across the GCC. TXM has also broadened its offerings to include support for Freelance Visa Dubai services, particularly for professionals in media, real estate, technology, and other high-demand sectors. This aligns with the UAE’s push to attract skilled independent workers and diversify its economy.In addition to its EOR capabilities, TXM continues to deliver permanent recruitment solutions, helping organizations across industries secure long-term talent with local market expertise and a data-informed approach to hiring.Key Highlights of TXM’s Workforce Solutions:Full compliance with UAE labor law and visa regulationsEnd-to-end onboarding, HR, and payroll servicesScalable EOR and recruitment models for SMEs and enterprisesFreelance visa facilitation for independent professionalsLocalized support tailored to the UAE’s evolving talent landscapeAs labor dynamics shift toward more flexible models, TXM Solutions aims to serve as a reliable partner for companies navigating the complexities of the UAE employment ecosystem.About TXM SolutionsTXM Solutions is a workforce management company headquartered in Dubai, offering Employer of Record Dubai (EOR), recruitment, visa processing, and payroll services across the GCC. With extensive knowledge of UAE compliance frameworks and regional hiring practices, TXM supports both local and international businesses in building agile, compliant teams.Media Contact:TXM Solutions📍 Arenco Tower Dubai Media City, Dubai, UAE📍 Al Nakheel - 305 - Building 46 Zaa'beel St - Al Karama - Dubai📧 info@txm.ae📞 +97143577002

