Local Security Team Provides Much-Needed Personal Security Across NYC and Long Island All Year Round

Mrg with clients at celebrity event MRG Uniformed Staff MRG Bodyguards

MRG Security fills in missing seasonal gaps for discreet protection that everyone from celebrities to politicians to corporate executives require.

I used MRG Security services for a summer party I hosted and they were amazing and were a critical part of the party's success.” — Liza Truax

EAST HAMPTON , NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Major crime may have dropped in NYC and the surrounding area, but assaults are still on the rise. Felony assault increased by 5% from 2023 to 2024, and is showing no sign of slowing. There are people in the world who lose all sense of boundaries when faced with a celebrity, social media influencer, or corporate CEO.MRG Security is addressing the issue head on. The expert team provides full time, professional protection services customized to the unique needs of each and every client. Instead of only being in operation during busier summer months or around big events like Fashion Week and the Tribecca Film Festival, MRG Security guards offer year round events and personal security with an emphasis on discretion and reliability.“Unlike seasonal firms, we are a year-round operation,” says President Patrick McCall, a veteran of private protection and tactical training with over 20 years experience. “Our bodyguards do not fly in and out with the changing seasons. We’re locally based. We understand the terrain, the people, and the unique needs of celebrities requiring Hamptons security or major events throughout the city.”It is that local expertise working in NYC, Southampton, Montauk, and Long Island security that differentiates MRG from the rest. Each of their bodyguards blend into the background of the local environment. They understand how to be discreet when needed or an overwhelming visible deterrent – depending on the client’s situation.“Few teams have dealt with paparazzi, overly enthusiastic fans, large crowds, and stalkers,” continues McCall. “We’ve worked with everything from A-listers wanting their children protected to private hosting events and diplomats concerned about loved ones.”Every detail is considered with MRG Security. The team of professional personal security experts reviews what wardrobe to wear, travel logistics, guest screening, on-site emergency response options, and more. In addition to physical protection, the team offers a full suite of services including bodyguards, event security , celebrity/influencer protection, estate security, investigation services, child security, and even construction site security.“Our rapid growth and reputation are because of word of mouth,” continues McCall. “We receive calls for service not because we’re loud and aggressive, but because we’re invisible when they need us to be and overwhelmingly present when it is required.”The MRG team is comprised of industry leaders, martial arts instructions, security experts, and tactical drivers – each offering years of experience for any assignment. To learn more about MRG Security and its evolving expertise, training, and knowledge of modern threat profiles, visit www.hamptonssecurityservice.com . Whether preparing for a private event in the city, safeguarding property in the Hamptons, or ensuring children are safe as you travel, MRG provides the professional peace of mind high profile clients need.About MRG Security:MRG Security is a full-time, private security agency focused on personal protection, bodyguarding, estate protection, and event security. The highly trained team of experts services NYC, the Hamptons, Long Island, and surrounding areas – all year round. As a trusted name in high profile client protection, MRG ensures everyone from paparazzi to stalkers are kept far away from the principle protectee.

