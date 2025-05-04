Minister’s statement on International Firefighters Day

CANADA, May 4 - Garry Begg, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has released a statement on International Firefighters Day:

“International Firefighters Day honours the courage and sacrifices made by firefighters, here at home and around the world, who risk their lives to keep our communities safe. On behalf of the government and people of British Columbia, I express my gratitude to every firefighter in this province for your unwavering dedication and service.

“Every day, firefighters suit up and protect our homes, businesses, communities; and when wildfires strike, our precious forests. This work is dangerous, yet they heroically put their own safety on the line to protect others.

“As first responders, firefighters are dedicated to the protection of life and property. They are on the front lines of almost every kind of emergency in our society, including the toxic-drug crisis, which has claimed thousands of lives in our province.

“The heroic actions of firefighters have saved countless lives. The work that firefighters do day in and day out is the epitome of public service. Thank you for everything that you do.”

Learn More:

For more information about International Firefighters Day, visit: https://www.firefightersday.org/