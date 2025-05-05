BankShift Launching Pilot Program for Gen Z Embedded Banking via AWS Marketplace

Gen Z Banking - Banking on your Brand

Empowering credit unions and banks to embed Gen Z-ready banking services directly into popular brand apps—driving engagement, revenue, loyalty and control.

You can’t pay or train for passion to spark innovation. To cultivate innovation from within, you must flip the script—putting technology before people and process in your transformation.” — Rob Thacher

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BankShift , the embedded banking Gen Z platform designed for credit unions and community banks, today announced the launch of its new pilot program available directly through AWS Marketplace. This initiative offers financial institutions a streamlined path to test and adopt embedded banking technology with minimal friction and maximum flexibility, ahead of BankShift’s upcoming live demo at FinovateSpring 2025 , scheduled for May 7–9 in San Diego, California.For approximately $500 per month—based on usage, load, and AWS fees—plus BankShift's $1 per seat for access to a rich feature set, institutions can launch a fully managed BankShift pilot within their own AWS Marketplace account. Once an AWS account is whitelisted, installation becomes a simple one-click process that can be managed even by non-technical team members. The pilot integrates seamlessly with existing vendors or via site-to-site VPNs, enabling rapid innovation without disrupting existing technology stacks. Simply put, we're a modern side-car to your digital banking platform for resiliency.Pilot Program Features Include:• Simple API Gateway – Lightweight gateway with intelligent health checks and external alerting to reduce call center load and ensure you are the first to see outages.• Mobile SDKs – Pre-built Android and iOS SDKs empower your team to quickly launch innovative or “break-glass” emergency mobile apps.• Full Operational Control – Maintain complete control with tools to manage, monitor, and scale embedded banking deployments at your pace.• Compliance-Ready Infrastructure – Pre-configured, secure environment available through AWS Marketplace for immediate use.• Real-Time Observability – Get ahead of issues with deep monitoring, instant alerts, and dynamic system logging.What This Means for Credit Unions and Community Banks• No core replacement required – Easily layer embedded banking over existing systems (unless your core is nearing end-of-life).• Faster go-to-market – Use compliance-ready SDKs to launch web and mobile solutions with minimal friction.• New revenue opportunities – Increase engagement and unlock new profitability channels.• Turnkey infrastructure – Secure, compliant, and ready to deploy—right from AWS Marketplace.• Gen Z engagement tools – Features like a credit score spinner and financial selection wheel drive interaction.• Unified financial view – Open Banking integration aggregates all user accounts into a single experience.• Pay-by-transfer – Reduce merchant fees and pass savings back into your ecosystem.• Vendor secrets management – Securely connect to your existing fintech stack with simple key & secret inputs.• OpenID support – Integrate seamlessly with your current identity provider.• Transfer Lock security – Enforce external transfer authentication with selfie-to-ID verification.• Real-time payments – Smooth, instant onboarding and transaction flows.• Centralized management – Administer iOS, Android, and web channels from one unified portal.• Proactive monitoring – Detect and address issues before members are impacted.• Instant feature toggles – Launch new services or updates without downtime.• Push-button upgrades – Stay current automatically—eliminate version control confusion.• Live performance metrics – Access real-time data, not yesterday’s reports.• Role-based access control – Ensure compliance and audit readiness with scoped permissions.• Comprehensive logging – Track user and system activity for better transparency and security.• Break-glass failover – Guarantee uninterrupted mobile banking with an instant-activation emergency app.Upcoming FinovateSpring 2025 Live DemoBankShift is slated to present a live demo at FinovateSpring 2025, the West Coast’s premier fintech event attracting over 1,200 senior fintech leaders and more than 600 representatives from banks, credit unions, and financial institutions. The demo will showcase BankShift’s patent-pending *Brand-on-Banking* technology, highlighting its low-code SDKs, enhanced security features such as biometric authentication and transfer locks, and break-glass failover capabilities that ensure continuous service. This live presentation will provide attendees with firsthand insight into how BankShift enables institutions to embed banking services seamlessly into non-financial digital platforms, modernize their offerings without costly core system overhauls, and deepen member engagement.CEO Rob Thacher said, “Our AWS Marketplace pilot program is designed to remove traditional barriers and accelerate embedded banking adoption by making it easy and affordable to get started. We look forward to demonstrating the full capabilities of our platform live at FinovateSpring and engaging with industry leaders to drive the future of embedded finance.”Accelerating Embedded Banking AdoptionBankShift’s pilot program and upcoming Finovate demo underscore its commitment to helping credit unions and community banks modernize efficiently, securely, and cost-effectively. The platform runs behind each institution’s own AWS tenant, ensuring data privacy and operational control while delivering seamless, secure financial experiences that meet the expectations of digitally native consumers, especially Gen Z.How to Get StartedInstitutions interested in launching the pilot can provide their AWS account details for whitelisting . Afterward, installation is a simple one-button process. BankShift’s team is available to assist with onboarding and to schedule consultations for organizations seeking more information. AWS Marketplace is recognized as a leader in cloud-based financial services solutions, offering curated, secure, and scalable technology for banks and credit unions. By joining the BankShift pilot, institutions can leverage this trusted ecosystem to accelerate digital transformation and stay ahead of evolving consumer expectations. Best of all, AWS bills and supports financial institutions at Tier 1—putting you in control of your future.About BankShift:BankShift is an embedded banking platform built on a banking-as-a-platform model, designed by experts in digital-first innovation. Featuring patent-pending technology, BankShift enables credit unions and community banks to seamlessly integrate banking products into traditionally non-financial experiences. The platform empowers financial institutions and third-party brands to unlock new revenue streams, maintain regulatory compliance, and foster authentic consumer loyalty. By redefining the way financial services blend within brand experiences, BankShift creates lasting connections that enhance consumer engagement and elevate everyday financial interactions. For more information, visit bankshift.com.

