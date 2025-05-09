OPIC Technologies, Inc. Enhances Coaching and Player Review with Spatial Livestream Technology

Welcome to the OPIC*Verse

OPIC’s Spatial Livestream tech gives coaches and athletes real-time 3D insight into performance, movement, and positioning for better training outcomes.

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OPIC Technologies, Inc., the global leader in Spatial Livestream Technology, is introducing a new dimension to sports coaching and athlete development. By capturing real-time video with depth, motion, and spatial accuracy, OPIC’s livestreaming technology allows coaches and players to observe performance from a perspective that mirrors in-person training—enhancing form correction, tactical review, and game analysis.

Standard video tools often lack the spatial context needed to evaluate athlete positioning, technique, and decision-making effectively. OPIC’s technology overcomes these limitations by preserving three-dimensional movement and relationships between players, equipment, and the playing field.

“In high-performance environments, subtle differences in posture, spacing, or timing can change the outcome of a game,” said Bob Douglas, CEO of OPIC Technologies, Inc. “Spatial Livestreaming allows coaches and athletes to break down these details with greater precision, whether they’re in the same room or on opposite sides of the world.”

The platform enables live or recorded sessions to be viewed from multiple perspectives, supporting detailed review of individual and team movements. This capability is ideal for remote coaching, post-game analysis, and skill refinement in sports ranging from football and basketball to tennis, gymnastics, and martial arts.

“It’s not just about watching tape—it’s about experiencing the play again with full spatial awareness,” Douglas added. “Our technology gives teams the tools to coach smarter and train more effectively.”

OPIC’s Spatial Livestream Technology also supports virtual collaboration among coaching staff, athletic trainers, and sports scientists, providing a shared visual framework for optimizing performance and reducing injury risk.

About OPIC Technologies, Inc.

OPIC Technologies, Inc. is the global leader in Spatial Livestream Technology, delivering real-time immersive video that captures depth, motion, and spatial relationships. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, OPIC serves industries including sports, healthcare, education, defense, and entertainment. Its innovative solutions help professionals connect, train, and perform with greater precision and presence.



