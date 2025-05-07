OPIC Technologies, Inc. Introduces Spatial Livestreaming for Remote Physical Therapy

Welcome to the OPIC*Verse

OPIC’s Spatial Livestream tech allows therapists to observe patient movement in 3D, improving remote form correction and treatment accuracy.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OPIC Technologies, Inc., the global leader in Spatial Livestream Technology, is transforming how physical therapists support and monitor patients by enabling live, 3D observation of movement and form. Through real-time spatial livestreaming, therapists can remotely view patient exercises with depth, motion, and positioning intact—helping them identify issues and provide guidance more effectively.

Traditional video calls limit a therapist’s ability to assess posture, alignment, and spatial movement, making it difficult to ensure exercises are performed correctly outside the clinic. OPIC’s technology provides a more complete picture, preserving the angles, distances, and body mechanics necessary for precise evaluation.

“Physical therapy is deeply dependent on movement quality and form,” said Bob Douglas, CEO of OPIC Technologies, Inc. “Spatial Livestreaming gives therapists the ability to see what matters—joint angles, gait, posture, and functional motion—all in real time, from a distance.”

This tool empowers physical therapists to deliver higher-quality care during remote sessions, expanding access for patients who are homebound, geographically distant, or managing long-term rehabilitation. It also supports better compliance and outcomes by allowing immediate feedback during live movement practice.

“In-person care isn’t always possible, but quality assessment should be,” Douglas added. “With our technology, therapists can maintain a clinical eye on what patients are doing—even from hundreds of miles away.”

The system is ideal for outpatient rehab, post-operative recovery, and performance training, offering benefits to both providers and patients by making care more flexible and scalable—without sacrificing quality.

About OPIC Technologies, Inc.

OPIC Technologies, Inc. is the global leader in Spatial Livestream Technology, delivering real-time immersive video that captures depth, motion, and spatial accuracy. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, OPIC develops solutions across healthcare, education, entertainment, defense, and enterprise sectors. Its technology helps professionals and organizations connect more closely with people, places, and performance—no matter the distance.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.