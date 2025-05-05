OPIC Technologies, Inc. Brings Spatial Livestreaming to Remote Facility Tours

Welcome to the OPIC*Verse

OPIC’s Spatial Livestream tech enables immersive virtual walk-throughs of factories, offices, and data centers with real-time depth and perspective.

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OPIC Technologies, Inc., the global leader in Spatial Livestream Technology, is offering a powerful new way to conduct remote facility tours through immersive, real-time streaming that preserves spatial context, depth, and motion. Designed for enterprises and institutions, this technology enables live virtual walk-throughs of factories, offices, data centers, and other complex spaces with far greater clarity and realism than traditional video.

Virtual tours have long been used to showcase facilities to clients, partners, and remote teams. However, standard 2D video often fails to convey scale, layout, or physical proximity—key elements that influence decision-making in areas such as manufacturing, logistics, and infrastructure. OPIC’s Spatial Livestreaming overcomes this limitation by maintaining the depth and orientation of each space, offering viewers a more intuitive understanding of the environment.

“When evaluating a facility, spatial context matters,” said Bob Douglas, CEO of OPIC Technologies, Inc. “Our technology allows remote viewers to grasp not just what a space looks like, but how it feels to move through it—how rooms connect, how equipment is positioned, and how workflows are arranged.”

This approach is particularly valuable for companies conducting remote audits, onboarding new employees, hosting investor tours, or demonstrating compliance to external partners. It also reduces the need for costly travel while maintaining a high standard of communication and transparency.

“Spatial Livestreaming makes it easier for organizations to showcase their operations in a way that builds trust and understanding,” Douglas added. “It brings remote viewers closer to the physical realities of the space—without requiring them to be onsite.”

OPIC’s technology supports real-time interaction during livestreams, allowing tour guides to respond to questions, highlight features, and customize the experience based on audience interest. This adaptability makes it a versatile tool for sectors ranging from manufacturing and logistics to IT infrastructure and corporate real estate.

About OPIC Technologies, Inc.

OPIC Technologies, Inc. is the global leader in Spatial Livestream Technology, providing real-time immersive video that captures depth, motion, and spatial relationships. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, OPIC serves industries including enterprise, education, entertainment, travel, defense, and healthcare. Its innovative livestreaming solutions help organizations connect people with places and experiences in ways that feel more natural, informative, and accessible.



