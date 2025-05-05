Groundbreaking Celebration Held for Jazz District III at Iconic 18th & Vine in Kansas City

On Monday, May 5, community leaders, stakeholders, and supporters will gather to celebrate the groundbreaking of Jazz District III

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Monday, May 5, community leaders, stakeholders, and supporters will gather to celebrate the groundbreaking of Jazz District III—a transformative development located at the iconic southwest corner of 18th & Vine . This pivotal project will breathe new life into the historic Jazz District, blending cultural preservation with forward-looking investment and inclusive growth.Jazz District III will feature the renovation of the legendary House of Hits building and the construction of two new mixed-use buildings that include over 10,000 square feet of street-level commercial space and 48 high-quality, mixed-income residential units. The project’s pedestrian-oriented design aims to support a vibrant and inclusive neighborhood experience for residents, visitors, and local businesses."Jazz District III's 48 mixed-income residential units represent another crucial step in our commitment to bringing quality housing back to Kansas City's urban core and continuing our plan to build 10,000 new units of affordable and mixed-income housing in Kansas City. The Jazz District III development represents millions of dollars of investment in the Historic 18th and Vine District. It advances our vision of a vibrant city where the preservation of our rich heritage—in all of our neighborhoods—fuels our promising future”, said Quinton Lucas, Mayor, City of Kansas City.“Today’s groundbreaking represents more than the start of construction—it symbolizes a renewed commitment to cultural legacy, and economic opportunity for the 18th & Vine community,” said partner, Kelvin Simmons, Chairman, The Vine Street Community Improvement District.Backed by significant public and private investment, including $4 million in Central City Economic Development (CCED) sales tax funding, Jazz District III supports Kansas City’s vision for neighborhood revitalization. The development will revitalize blighted property, support local entrepreneurship, and enhance public infrastructure along 18th Street, Vine Street and The Paseo, ultimately establishing a dynamic new gateway into the District.“This revitalization effort builds on the deep history of 18th & Vine, long known as the epicenter of Kansas City jazz and African-American culture. With thoughtful design and strong community partnerships, Jazz District III will enhance quality of life, attract tourism, and preserve the District’s rich legacy for generations to come. We are glad to continue to be part of the district’s revitalization”, said Vincent R. Bennett, CEO of McCormack Baron Salazar About the 18th & Vine District:The 18th & Vine Historic District is one of Kansas City’s most treasured cultural landmarks, home to the American Jazz Museum, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, and a legacy of music, innovation, and community. Jazz District III continues the important work of celebrating that legacy while laying the groundwork for a thriving future.About McCormack Baron Salazar:For over 50 years, MBS has worked in partnership with cities across the country to create housing options, redevelop neighborhoods and prioritize the well-being of current and future residents. The core strategy of MBS is to build high-quality rental housing that can serve as a platform to support and stabilize communities.

