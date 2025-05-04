VENTURE.co Launches VENTURE.co Fund Services to Transform Fund Administration. The new fund administration offering cements VENTURE.co as a leading service provider in the alternative investment industry

BURLINGTON, VT, May 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VENTURE.co Services is proud to announce the launch of VENTURE.co Fund Services, a comprehensive fund administration and transfer agent solution for real estate, oil & gas funds, private equity, venture capital, private debt, and other alternative investment structures operating within the private placement and publicly registered non-traded spaces.

Transforming Fund Administration and Transfer Agent Services

Traditionally, Transfer Agent (TA) services have been costly and inefficient, plagued by complex workflows, layered systems, and inadequate data security measures. These inefficiencies create frustration for investors, representatives, and sponsors. VENTURE.co, a pioneer in the Fin-Tech space for over a decade, integrates the highly effective VENTURE.co application with transfer agent services. VENTURE.co Fund Services is set to redefine the industry by offering a seamless, secure, and cost-effective alternative, uniquely positioning themselves to solve the traditional shortcomings of TAs while offering users an excellent experience with simple access. By leveraging its proven platform, VENTURE.co Fund Services can deliver superior Fund Administration and Transfer Agency services & support at a better value than their more traditional competitors.

More About the VENTURE.co Application

"At VENTURE.co, we are excited to announce the launch of our transfer agent services tailored specifically for alternative investment funds. This new offering underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions that streamline operations and enhance transparency for our clients,” said Aaron Pollak, CEO of VENTURE.co. “We believe this service will significantly benefit fund managers as it provides a natural addition to our industry leading subscription processing platform."

What to Expect from VENTURE.co Fund Services

With a full integration into the VENTURE.co application, Sponsors and Managing Broker-Dealers (MBDs) utilizing the full suite of VENTURE.co services will benefit from:

A fully comprehensive solution that simplifies fund administration and investor relations.

Enhanced data security and integrity through a single technology platform.

A dynamic, cost-effective approach to managing alternative investments.

VENTURE.co Fund Services is committed to setting a new standard for Transfer Agency and Fund Administration. By leveraging the power of the VENTURE.co application, clients can raise and manage securities more efficiently, securely, and with fewer moving parts.

About VENTURE.co Fund Services

VENTURE.co has been a pioneer in the FinTech space for over a decade, offering compliant, innovative solutions for the alternative investments industry. With a focus on efficiency, security, and superior user experience, VENTURE.co Fund Services continues to lead the way in transforming fund administration.

For more information on VENTURE.co Fund Services, visit VENTURE.co.

