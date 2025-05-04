Sovereignty Wins the 151st Running of the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve

New All-Time Handle Record Set for the Kentucky Derby Race, Kentucky Derby Day Program, and Kentucky Derby Week Races

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (Nasdaq: CHDN) (the "Company", "CDI", "we") announced today that Sovereignty claimed the Garland of Roses at the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve under steady rain and the watchful eyes of over 147,000 eager racing fans.

Sovereignty, owned and bred by Godolphin, LLC, trained by William (“Bill”) Mott, and ridden by Junior Alvarado, thundered to the finish to win by a length and a half at 7-1 odds. Sovereignty covered the mile and a quarter in 2:02.31 over a sloppy track. Sired by Into Mischief, Sovereignty now has lifetime earnings of $3.7 million.

Wagering from all sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program set a new record of $349.0 million, beating last year’s record of $320.5 million. All-sources wagering on the Kentucky Derby race was a new record of $234.4 million, beating last year’s record of $210.7 million. All-sources handle for Derby Week rose to a new record of $473.9 million, beating last year’s record of $446.6 million.

TwinSpires, the official betting partner of the Kentucky Derby, handled a new record of $108.0 million in wagering on Churchill Downs races for the Kentucky Derby Day program, compared to last year’s record of $92.1 million, including all settled future wagers and affiliate wagering. TwinSpires’ handle on the Kentucky Derby race was a new record of $73.0 million, beating last year’s record of $60.9 million, including all settled future wagers and affiliate wagering.

The 151st Kentucky Derby follows an all-time record 150th Kentucky Derby last year. The Company expects Adjusted EBITDA for Derby Week to be one of the top two results in the company’s history, albeit $2 to $4 million lower than last year’s marquee 150th running of the Kentucky Derby.

“We congratulate the connections of Sovereignty on an impressive win over a very talented field of horses,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI. “We are thrilled with our performance following the 150th milestone year in 2024 and we will grow the Kentucky Derby in the years to come.”

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) has been creating extraordinary entertainment experiences for over 150 years, beginning with the company’s most iconic and enduring asset, the Kentucky Derby. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, CDI has expanded through the acquisition, development, and operation of live and historical racing entertainment venues, the growth of online wagering businesses, and the acquisition, development, and operation of regional casino gaming properties. www.churchilldownsincorporated.com

