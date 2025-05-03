PHILIPPINES, May 3 - Press Release

May 3, 2025 Gatchalian to DOE, ERC: Ensure Uninterrupted Power on Election Day Senator Win Gatchalian urged the Department of Energy and the Energy Regulatory Commission to guarantee uninterrupted power nationwide on May 12, warning that any outage could compromise the integrity of the elections. "Aside from causing inconvenience to our voters, any power interruption could potentially compromise the credibility of our elections. This is why the DOE and ERC should focus on preventing power shortages on the day of the election," said Gatchalian, vice-chair of the Senate Committee on Energy. He emphasized that the DOE and ERC should work closely with the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, distribution utilities, generation companies, and electric cooperatives in ensuring that the entire country would have sufficient supply of electricity on the day of the election. According to him, there should be no unscheduled plant maintenance and ancillary services should be readily available to cover any uptick in electricity demand. "It is critical that all stakeholders do their part in prioritizing uninterrupted supply of electricity at polling stations on election day to guarantee transparency, safeguard security, and protect our democratic process," he added. Gatchalian hinimok ang DOE, ERC na siguruhing may kuryente sa araw ng eleksyon Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Department of Energy (DOE) at Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) na tiyaking walang patid ang suplay ng kuryente sa buong bansa sa Mayo 12, kasabay ng babala na anumang pagkaantala ng kuryente ay maaaring makompromiso ang integridad ng halalan. "Bukod sa abalang maidudulot nito sa ating mga botante, ang anumang pagkaantala ng suplay ng kuryente ay maaaring makasira sa kredibilidad ng ating halalan. Kaya't dapat tutukan ng DOE at ERC ang pagpigil sa maaaring kakulangan ng kuryente sa mismong araw ng halalan," ayon kay Gatchalian, vice chairperson ng Senate Committee on Energy. Binigyang-diin niya na dapat makipagtulungan ang DOE at ERC sa National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, mga distribution utility, power generation companies, at mga electric cooperative upang matiyak na may sapat na suplay ng kuryente sa buong bansa sa araw ng botohan. Ayon kay Gatchalian, hindi dapat magkaroon ng biglaang maintenance ang mga planta nang wala sa schedule, at kailangang nakaantabay ang ancillary services upang agad masagot ang anumang biglaang pagtaas ng demand sa kuryente. "Kailangan ang pakikiisa ng bawat sektor upang tiyakin ang tuloy-tuloy na suplay ng kuryente sa mga presinto sa araw ng halalan bilang garantiya ng transparency, seguridad, at proteksyon sa ating demokratikong proseso," dagdag pa niya.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.