UnitedStaking.com Launches Advanced Crypto Staking Platform with Global Reach and Real-World Impact

Washington, D.C., May 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



UnitedStaking.com , a global leader in blockchain-based financial services, has officially launched its all-in-one crypto staking platform designed to provide secure, flexible, and rewarding opportunities for digital asset holders around the world.

The platform supports over 176 cryptocurrencies, boasts 300,000+ active users, and has distributed more than $40 million in staking rewards to date. With daily payout plans, a simple sign-up process, and global availability in over 120 countries, UnitedStaking delivers a frictionless experience tailored to individual and institutional investors.

“Our goal was to remove the guesswork and make staking as accessible as holding a savings account,” said Ashley Brown, CEO of UnitedStaking. “In today’s volatile markets, staking has become one of the few predictable, passive income options available. But most platforms either overcomplicate it or lack transparency. We’re here to change that.”

The platform also impacts beyond financial returns by allocating a portion of staking yields to social and environmental causes, including reforestation and clean water projects.



The platform offers sign-up bonuses for newly registered users of UnitedStaking to get a free bonus of $100 without depositing any money. With this bonus, investors can try staking without any risk. Any profit a user makes with this bonus is theirs!

“Staking is evolving,” Ashley Brown added. “It’s no longer just about earning yield—it’s about participating in a decentralized ecosystem that can generate wealth and impact. We’re proud to give users a platform that does both.”

UnitedStaking simplifies the staking experience by offering a user-friendly dashboard and a one-click “Stake Now” feature. New users can sign up using just an email address and immediately access a variety of staking plans tailored to different risk levels and capital amounts.

From a 1-day free trial pool to high-return options like Ethereum (up to $156,600 in 58 days), Dogecoin ($405,000 in 90 days), and Uniswap ($1.71 million in 150 days), the platform provides transparent returns with daily payouts. Additionally, users can earn 5% referral commissions, and through the Million Bounty Program, receive up to $1,000 per promotional task across platforms like YouTube, X, and Medium.

“Staking is no longer just a crypto trend—it’s become a preferred wealth-building strategy,” said Ashley Brown, CEO of UnitedStaking. “But too many platforms are either too complicated or not trustworthy. We built UnitedStaking to offer reliable staking with real transparency and lasting value. Whether you're new to crypto or managing large portfolios, our platform is designed to help your assets grow safely and effortlessly.”

With added support for institutional staking through partnerships with top-tier exchanges, advanced fund security measures like 2fa and cold wallets, and upcoming features such as NFT staking and tokenised asset plans, UnitedStaking is poised to lead the next wave of growth in decentralised finance.

What truly sets UnitedStaking apart is its mission-driven approach. A percentage of platform revenue is committed to funding sustainability and social development projects, such as reforestation, renewable energy, clean water access, and blockchain education. Its Carbon Staking Pools allow users to offset emissions while earning returns, offering a unique opportunity to combine financial growth with environmental impact.

As UnitedStaking also supports institutional staking through custodial exchange integrations, enabling hedge funds, family offices, and fintech firms to access secure, regulated staking-as-a-service (StaaS) infrastructure with performance dashboards and flexible portfolio tools. The company will further expand into NFT staking, tokenised asset pools, and enterprise white-label solutions by the end of 2025.





About UnitedStaking

Founded in 2021, UnitedStaking is a global crypto staking platform committed to security, simplicity, and sustainability. With support for over 156 crypto assets and services available in 120+ countries, UnitedStaking empowers individuals and institutions alike to earn passive income while contributing to a more equitable and environmentally-conscious blockchain ecosystem.





MEDIA CONTACT

Name: Ashley Brown, CEO

Email: info@unitedstaking.com

Website: www.unitedstaking.com

Address: 1000 Maine Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024, USA

Attachment

MEDIA CONTACT Name: Ashley Brown, CEO Email: info@unitedstaking.com Website: www.unitedstaking.com Address: 1000 Maine Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024, USA

UnitedStaking UnitedStaking

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.