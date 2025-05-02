Mobile X-Ray brings comfort and convenience to long-term care residents

CANADA, May 2 - When a resident at a local long-term care facility recently became the first to receive a mobile chest X-ray on-site, she couldn’t have been more thrilled.

“She was tickled pink,” said Samantha Gaudet, Director of Nursing at Whisperwood Villa in Charlottetown. “She kept telling everyone, ‘I’m the first one ever!’”

The mobile X-ray program offers a welcome alternative for residents who would otherwise need to travel to hospital for follow-up imaging.

In this case, the Whisperwood Villa resident recovered from a chest infection and needed a simple check-in after antibiotics. Instead of coordinating transport, waiting in the emergency department, and dealing with the added stress of a hospital visit, she had the procedure done in the comfort of her room.

Gaudet describes how the service setup was impressively smooth, noting that the X-ray machine was compact, elevator-friendly, and easy to navigate through various rooms. Staff were curious and excited, grateful for the Health PEI diagnostic imaging technologists who came prepared to answer any questions they had.

“The whole process only took about ten minutes total,” Gaudet shared. “And the resident felt completely at ease.”

This new-to-PEI mobile X-ray service is helping create a smoother experience for long-term care residents across the Island, particularly those with mobility challenges. By eliminating the need to leave their familiar surroundings, the service supports a more convenient and seamless pathway to care.

“This has the potential to reduce pressure on our hospitals and give residents a more comfortable experience,” Gaudet said. “It’s a win for everyone.”

The successful launch at Whisperwood Villa is already generating interest across the long-term care community. With positive early results and enthusiastic feedback from both staff and residents, mobile X-ray is proving to be a meaningful step forward in improving care for Island seniors.

The mobile service will be rolled out provincewide at all public and private long-term care homes by May 2025.

To learn more about the mobile X-ray service on PEI, visit www.HealthPEI.ca/MobileXray

