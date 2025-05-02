Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote “FOR” ONLY Tejon’s 10 Director Nominees

TEJON RANCH, Calif., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC), (“Tejon” or the “Company”), a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company, today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that shareholders vote “FOR” ONLY Tejon’s 10 highly-qualified director nominees on the Company’s WHITE Proxy Card in connection with its Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for May 13, 2025.

In its May 2, 2025, report, ISS highlighted:1

Bulldog Investors (“Bulldog”) “has not presented a compelling case for change. As such, support for all management nominees is warranted on the management card.”





“Moreover, the dissident does not even provide a public view on which management nominees it hopes to unseat, and two of the dissident's three nominees are already overboarded. As such, the dissident has not presented a compelling case for change.”



Tejon issued the following statement:

We are pleased that ISS has recommended shareholders vote “FOR” all 10 of Tejon’s director nominees. ISS’s endorsement reinforces what we believe and what many of our long-term shareholders recognize: Tejon’s Board has the right mix of experience, discipline, and strategic vision to continue unlocking the full value of our unmatched land portfolio.

ISS’s support confirms that Tejon’s Board is best positioned to protect shareholder value and Bulldog’s nominees would pose unnecessary risk to the Company’s long-term success.

We urge all Tejon shareholders to follow ISS’s recommendation by voting “FOR” ONLY Tejon’s 10 nominees on the Company’s WHITE proxy card and withholding all votes from Bulldog’s nominees.



Vestra Advisors is serving as financial advisor to Tejon and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is serving as the Company’s legal advisor.

About Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co. is a diversified real estate development and agribusiness Company whose principal asset is its 270,000-acre land holding located approximately 60 miles north of Los Angeles and 30 miles south of Bakersfield. For more information on the Company, please go to www.tejonranch.com.

