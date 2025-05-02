Oxbridge Re Announces 2025 First Quarter Results on May 12, 2025

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR ), (the “Company”), which together with its subsidiaries is engaged in the business of tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”), initially in the form of tokenized reinsurance securities, and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty today, announced that it plans to hold a conference call on Monday May 12, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release after the close of the market on the same day. Oxbridge Re’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below.

Date: May 12, 2025 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time Listen-only toll-free number: 877 524-8416 Listen-only international number: +1 412 902-1028



Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact InComm Conferencing at +1-201-493-6280

A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day of the call until May 26, 2025.

Toll-free replay number: 877-660-6853 International replay number: +1 201-612-7415 Replay passcode: 13753764

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR , OXBRW ) (“Oxbridge Re”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc, Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc., has developed the first “on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.

Company Contact:

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Jay Madhu, CEO

+1 345-749-7570

jmadhu@oxbridgere.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.